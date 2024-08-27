Dubai, UAE: AmiViz, the leading cybersecurity-focused value-added distributor headquartered in the Middle East, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with runZero. This collaboration aims to provide unparalleled cybersecurity visibility and exposure management to businesses across the Middle East, further solidifying AmiViz's position as a premier player in the cybersecurity industry.

The runZero Platform is the only comprehensive cyber asset attack surface management solution (CAASM) that uniquely integrates proprietary active scanning, native passive discovery, and API integrations. This powerful combination offers customers the most complete, in-depth security visibility possible, enabling them to mitigate exposures and reduce compliance risks swiftly.

"Partnering with runZero allows AmiViz to offer our clients a state-of-the-art solution that transforms how they manage and secure their digital assets," said Ilyas Mohammed, COO at AmiViz. "The runZero Platform’s ability to discover and unify data from IT, OT, IoT, cloud, mobile, and remote assets ensures that our clients can see and secure everything on their networks, leaving no blind spots."

Regional enterprises can now benefit from a holistic view of their security landscape, with the runZero Platform providing total visibility across diverse asset categories. On average, enterprises discover 25% more assets with runZero than they were previously aware of. This enhanced security posture is crucial in today’s complex digital environment, where threats are continuously evolving, and the need for comprehensive management is paramount.

"We are excited to collaborate with AmiViz, a leader in the cybersecurity distribution space," said Joe Taborek, Chief Revenue Officer at runZero. "Our partnership ensures that Middle Eastern enterprises have access to cutting-edge technology that is essential for identifying and securing all assets on their networks, ultimately reducing their risk of cyber attacks."

The AmiViz-runZero partnership leverages the strengths of both organisations, combining AmiViz's extensive regional expertise and robust distribution network with runZero’s innovative security technology. Together, they are set to empower businesses with advanced cybersecurity solutions crucial for protecting today’s intricate IT environments.

AmiViz is a leading cybersecurity-focused value-added distributor headquartered in the Middle East, with a unique marketplace designed to serve the interests of enterprise resellers and vendors. Our unwavering focus on cybersecurity solutions ensures unparalleled expertise and personalized service for our partners.

At AmiViz, cybersecurity isn’t an afterthought—it’s our core mission. We deliver top-tier products and services that safeguard businesses. Our close collaboration with vendors, resellers, and consultants ensures tailored solutions that address regional challenges. We empower businesses to thrive in a digital world by providing cutting-edge tools, knowledge, and support.

runZero delivers the fastest, most complete security visibility possible, providing organizations the ultimate foundation for successfully managing risk and exposure. Top rated on Gartner Peer Insights, their leading cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) platform starts delivering insights in literally minutes, discovering both managed and unmanaged devices across the full spectrum of IT, OT, IoT, cloud, mobile, and remote assets. Combining powerful, proprietary active scanning, passive discovery, and integrations enables runZero to deliver the most accurate, in-depth data and insights for organizations across all sectors. runZero has been trusted by more than 30,000 users to improve security visibility since the company was founded by industry veteran HD Moore. Learn more at runzero.com.

