Dubai, UAE – AmiViz, the Middle East region’s first enterprise B2B marketplace, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with DECE Software, a prominent technology company, to promote data protection solutions across the Middle East. DECE Software has been on boarded to the AmiViz B2B marketplace, and now its GEODI platform is available to resellers from UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Egypt and Jordan, among others in the region through the AmiViz online portal or AmiViz mobile app.

The GEODI Platform offers a comprehensive suite of features, including search, discovery, classification, and masking functionalities that provide advanced data protection, data managment, and data analysis. Its intuitive interface and powerful AI capabilities enable users to analyse vast amounts of structured and unstructured data quickly and efficiently, making it an indispensable tool for banking, insurance, healthcare, telecommunications, and other industries.

As organisations continue to face growing challenges in managing large volumes of data, the need for efficient and effective data solutions becomes increasingly apparent. The GEODI Platform, developed by DECE Software, offers state-of-the-art tools to help businesses harness the power of their data, enabling them to make informed decisions, actions and gain a competitive edge.

Through this partnership, AmiViz will leverage its extensive industry experience in the Middle East market to expand the reach of the GEODI Platform and provide businesses with cutting-edge data management solutions. By combining their expertise and resources, AmiViz and DECE Software will empower regional organisations to optimise their operations, enhance productivity, and drive business growth.

"AmiViz is thrilled to partner with DECE Software and promote the GEODI Platform in the Middle East," said Ilyas Mohammed, COO at AmiViz. "This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to empower organizations with innovative software solutions that revolutionise how they utilise their data. We are confident that the GEODI Platform will provide immense value to businesses in the region, enabling them to unlock the full potential of their data assets."

"We are thrilled and delighted to initiate collaboration with AmiViz as our esteemed value-added distributor in the region," stated Serdar Ak, CEO at DECE Software. "We firmly believe that our GEODI solution will seamlessly align with customers' data protection endeavors. These transformative journeys require the support of a robust and proficient distributor like AmiViz. Our outlook for the future and joint business endeavors with AmiViz is exceedingly optimistic. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to each member of the AmiViz team, past and future, for their invaluable contributions.”

AmiViz is renowned for delivering exceptional software solutions tailored to the specific needs of its clients. By partnering with DECE Software and integrating the GEODI Platform into its portfolio, AmiViz reaffirms its commitment to providing cutting-edge technologies that drive digital transformation and enable businesses to adapt to the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

About AmiViz

AmiViz is the first B2B enterprise marketplace focused on the cybersecurity industry in the Middle East, designed specially to serve the interests of enterprise resellers and vendors. Driven by innovation and AI-powered technology, the platform provides a unique collaboration platform through a mobile application on iOS and Android, as well as a web-based platform to enterprise resellers, consultants, system integrators, channel partners, and vendors.

AmiViz offers a one-of-a-kind consumer-style e-commerce platform with a fusion of human touch, offering products and services catering to localized market conditions and regulations across the Middle East. For more information, visit www.amiviz.com.

