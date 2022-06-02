Dubai, UAE – AmiViz, the Middle East region’s first enterprise B2B marketplace today announced it has signed a new partnership with EfficientIP. AmiViz enables EfficientIP’s industry-leading DNS, DHCP, and IP address management (DDI) and DNS Security solutions to its channel partners in Egypt on its marketplace at www.amiviz.com through the AmiViz web portal or the mobile app.

The world is witnessing more and more cyber threats, with DNS servers becoming a prime target and entry point for hackers and data exfiltration. In fact, the latest survey conducted by IDC on behalf of EfficientIP revealed that nearly 90% of organisations (88%) experienced DNS attacks, with the average cost of each attack around €780,000 (£694,000). This illustrates the pivotal role DNS plays for network security, both as a threat vector and a security objective.

The EfficientIP’s 360° DNS Security solution fills the gaps left by taking a holistic approach to DNS security by protecting public and private DNS infrastructures, regardless of the attack type. The solution tracks attacker behaviour in real-time and provides immediate alerts to keep mission-critical services protected.

Alongside security threats, there’s also an evident pressure on companies to stay agile and competitive in this new normal. To do so, IT and IP-based devices cannot be overlooked. As companies integrate more IP-based offerings, high quality network infrastructures are of critical importance. EfficientIP’s Network Automation solution will help Egyptian enterprises increase productivity, improve risk mitigation, and facilitate a better time to market, which are all critical to staying dynamic.

“We’re thrilled to be leveraging AmiViz expertise to further strengthen our position as a key player in the DDI market and expand our reach in Egypt. We are surely bringing DDI and DNS Security to a new network of channel partners and resellers at a faster rate” said Leonard Dahan, VP WW Channels, EfficientIP.

EfficientIP’s channel strategy helps partners meet the increasing demand for network automation and security, which allows enterprises and public sector organizations to modernize their network infrastructure. The EfficientIP SOLIDserver™ DDI solution is trusted by more than 1,000 customers in industries around the world and has been continuously innovated over the past 15 years. Netflix, Pfizer, Silicon Valley Bank, McGill University, and General Motors are among some of the leading customers the company serves.

AmiViz believes that, with its proven track record and market leadership, EfficientIP is a flawless addition to its strong portfolio of world-leading cybersecurity vendors. Adoption of DDI solutions is accelerating in the Egyptian market as enterprises recognize the necessity to scale up their networks to support remote working, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and applications, and as organizations in the country are also looking to invest in DNS security. This provides a perfect opportunity for its partners to capitalize and grow their business.

About AmiViz

AmiViz is the first B2B enterprise marketplace focused on the cybersecurity industry in the Middle East, designed specially to serve the interests of enterprise resellers and vendors. Driven by innovation and AI-powered technology, the platform provides a unique collaboration platform through a mobile app on iOS and Android, as well as a web-based platform to enterprise resellers, consultants, system integrators, channel partners and vendors.

AmiViz offers its one-of-a-kind consumer-style e-commerce platform with a fusion of human touch, offering products and services catering to localized market conditions and regulations across the Middle East. For more information, visit www.amiviz.com.

About EfficientIP

EfficientIP is a network automation and security company, specialising in DNS-DHCP-IPAM (DDI) solutions. Their goal is to help organisations across all industries improve operational efficiency through agile, secure, and reliable infrastructure foundations. The company’s solutions simplify network management with end-to-end visibility and intelligent automation, while patented DNS technology protects against malware, secures access to applications and optimises application performance. Companies around the world rely on EfficientIP offerings to meet the IT challenges of their digital transformation. For more information, please visit www.efficientip.com.

