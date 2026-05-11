Dubai, UAE – AmiViz, the Middle East’s leading cybersecurity and AI-focused value-added distributor, today announced a strategic alliance with Evertrust, to bring full-fledge PKI and certificate lifecycle management solutions to enterprises across the Middle East and Africa. The collaboration strengthens AmiViz’s cybersecurity portfolio with advanced capabilities that help organisations prevent certificate outages, automate renewals, modernise legacy PKI environments, and prepare for post‑quantum cryptography.

Evertrust’s unified platform combines a modern, sovereign PKI core with full certificate lifecycle management (CLM), enabling enterprises to establish, manage, and govern machine identities across on‑premises, cloud, OT, and hybrid environments. With certificate volumes rising and lifetimes shrinking, organisations are facing increased operational risk, governance gaps, and compliance pressure. The partnership aims to address these challenges by delivering a fully integrated approach to digital trust, automation, and crypto governance.

Through this collaboration, AmiViz will represent Evertrust’s full portfolio, including its PKI, CLM, and crypto governance solutions, enabling customers to gain visibility across all certificates, automate issuance and renewal, enforce crypto policies, and strengthen resilience against outages and compliance failures. The partnership also supports regional initiatives around Zero Trust, digital identity, and secure cloud transformation.

Commenting on the partnership, Ilyas Mohammed, COO of AmiViz, said: “Evertrust brings a modern, sovereign approach to PKI and certificate lifecycle management at a time when digital trust has become mission‑critical for every organisation. Their technology addresses real operational pain points around visibility, automation, and compliance. We are excited to partner with Evertrust to deliver these capabilities to customers across the Middle East and Africa and help them build a stronger, more resilient digital foundation.”

The partnership positions AmiViz and Evertrust to support enterprises in regulated sectors, critical infrastructure, financial services, government, and large‑scale digital transformation projects. Together, the companies aim to help organisations eliminate certificate blind spots, reduce operational risk, and modernise their digital trust infrastructure with a unified, future‑ready platform.

“AmiViz gives us a strong partner to bring Evertrust’s PKI and certificate lifecycle management capabilities to organisations across the Middle East and Africa. Together, we can help customers replace manual processes and fragmented trust infrastructure with a more automated, governed, and resilient model for managing machine identities at scale.”, says Étienne Laviolette, COO of Evertrust.

About AmiViz

AmiViz is a leading cybersecurity and AI focused value-added distributor headquartered in the Middle East. With a deep commitment to cybersecurity, we deliver specialized expertise and personalized service to its partners across the region.

At AmiViz, cybersecurity isn’t an afterthought-it’s our core mission. We deliver top-tier products and services that safeguard businesses. Our close collaboration with vendors, resellers, and consultants ensures tailored solutions that address regional challenges. We empower businesses to thrive in a digital world by providing cutting-edge tools, knowledge, and support.

Discover the AmiViz advantage at www.amiviz.com and elevate your cybersecurity strategy today!

About Evertrust

Evertrust is the European leader in digital trust solutions, helping organizations secure machine and user identities through integrated PKI and certificate lifecycle management. Its platforms combine private PKI, certificate discovery, automation, governance, and policy control across hybrid environments to address 47-days certificate lifespans, 10-days DCV operations and post-quantum challenges requiring crypto-agility.

To learn more, visit : www.evertrust.io

PR Contact

Sanjeev Kant

Vistar Communications

Dubai, UAE

Email: sanjeev@vistarmea.com