Dubai, UAE – AmiViz, the Middle East’s leading cybersecurity and AI-focused value-added distributor, has been appointed as the distribution partner for QuantumGate, enabling the company to deliver QuantumGate’s full suite of quantum-resistant and cybersecurity technologies across the Middle East and Africa. The partnership comes at a critical time, as enterprises and critical infrastructure operators face a dual threat landscape - a sharp rise in sophisticated, destructive cyberattacks, compounded by the longer-term imperative to transition away from encryption standards that quantum computing will eventually render obsolete.

As quantum computing advances, widely used public-key encryption could become vulnerable, putting long-term confidentiality at risk. Adversaries may already be harvesting encrypted data today to decrypt it once quantum capabilities mature (“harvest now, decrypt later”). As a result, transitioning to quantum-resistant cryptography is becoming an immediate priority.

QuantumGate's portfolio includes QSphere, a suite of quantum-resilient solutions spanning secure communications via quantum-resilient VPN and data security for encryption, signing, and data protection. Complementing this is Salina, a passwordless IAM platform built on a phishing-resistant cryptographic stack. To support quantum-safe transition planning, QuantumGate also offers the Crypto Discovery Tool, which enables organizations to inventory cryptographic assets, identify vulnerabilities, and support compliance readiness, and Secure VMI, which isolates and protects sensitive enterprise data on personal (BYOD) and corporate mobile devices.

AmiViz will leverage its regional presence, partner ecosystem, and Virtual Customer Experience Centre to accelerate the adoption of these solutions and support customers seeking stronger cyber-resilience.

“This partnership equips our partners and customers with practical, deployable technologies to address one of the biggest shifts in cybersecurity,” said Ilyas Mohammed, COO of AmiViz. “The move to quantum-resistant cryptography is no longer theoretical; attackers can already harvest encrypted information for future decryption. With QuantumGate and AmiViz together, organizations across the Middle East and Africa can take action now to protect long-lived data and strengthen cyber resilience.”

The partnership reinforces a shared commitment to strengthening cyber defense capabilities across the region as digital threats continue to escalate.

"Regional conflict and escalating cyber activity have made robust, future-proof security infrastructure a strategic necessity. At the same time, the industry's transition toward quantum-safe cryptography is gaining real traction, and security teams are moving from awareness to planning. QuantumGate's solutions are built to address both dimensions: hardening organizations against today's threats while laying the cryptographic foundations that will matter most in the years ahead. This partnership with AmiViz puts those capabilities where they are needed most." said Janne Hirvimies, Chief Technology Officer, QuantumGate.

About AmiViz

AmiViz is a leading cybersecurity and AI focused value-added distributor headquartered in the Middle East. With a deep commitment to cybersecurity, we deliver specialized expertise and personalized service to its partners across the region.

At AmiViz, cybersecurity isn’t an afterthought-it’s our core mission. We deliver top-tier products and services that safeguard businesses. Our close collaboration with vendors, resellers, and consultants ensures tailored solutions that address regional challenges. We empower businesses to thrive in a digital world by providing cutting-edge tools, knowledge, and support.

Discover the AmiViz advantage at www.amiviz.com and elevate your cybersecurity strategy today!

PR Contact

Sanjeev Kant

Vistar Communications

Dubai, UAE

Email: sanjeev@vistarmea.com