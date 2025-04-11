Dubai, UAE: Luxury real estate builder AMIS Development today launched Woodland Crest, an AED 100 million located in the heart of Meydan Avenue in Dubai. The launch event took place today at the Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, drawing over 500 guests.

With handover scheduled for the second quarter of 2027, the project promises to elevate upscale living in one of the city's most sought-after locations.

In a move that sets AMIS Development apart, Woodland Crest introduced a unique payment plan where 75% of the total payment is directly linked to the project's construction milestones. The payment structure offers buyers unparalleled confidence, ensuring that their investment is protected throughout the construction process—a feature not commonly seen in Dubai's luxury real estate market today.

Neeraj Mishra, Founder & CEO of AMIS Development, commented: “Woodland Crest reflects our vision to create a space that blends contemporary living with comfort and nature. With its unbeatable location in Meydan, innovative design, and top-notch amenities, we believe it’s more than just a place to live—it’s a community where people can truly grow and thrive.”

Ideally located just four kilometers from Downtown Dubai, the development is five minutes from Meydan Racecourse, 12 minutes from each of Dubai Hills Mall, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, the Museum of the Future and DIFC, 15 minutes from Dubai Healthcare City, and 20 minutes from Dubai International Airport.

Woodland Crest features luxury units with a variety of layouts, including 1- and 2-bedroom apartments, designed with modern elegance and timeless appeal. Each unit is built with intuitive design, eco-friendly materials, and cutting-edge smart home technology. Behind its clean lines, carefully curated color schemes, and premium finishes, the latest in intuitive home automation will empowers residents with complete control over lighting, temperature, and security.

Residents will also enjoy a rooftop featuring a state-of-the-art gym, steam room and sauna, an alfresco lounge and library, an infinity pool, and a BBQ grill. On the ground floor, AMIS Café will be serving premium brews and bites, along with a grand reception lobby. Woodland Crest boasts an outdoor theatre, an outdoor gym and yoga area, a zen garden, a kids’ pool, and direct access to a park located in front of the building, creating a harmonious balance of relaxation and activity.

AMIS Development’s previous projects include Woodland Residences, an AED 425 million development in Meydan’s District 11, offering exclusive villas designed with sophisticated style and modern comfort. The developer’s second project, Woodland Terraces, an AED 130 million project also located in District 11, features sleek, modern architecture that seamlessly integrates with Meydan’s vibrant surroundings.

In 2024, AMIS Development secured significant investment from First APAC Fund VCC, a leading Singaporean investment fund, which signed a Memorandum of Understanding to invest up to AED 5 billion in AMIS, further cementing its growth and innovation in the Dubai real estate market.

About AMIS Development

AMIS Development is a luxury real estate developer based in Dubai, UAE. The company’s portfolio represents a convergence of innovative design, superior amenities, and prime locations, promising an elevated living experience that exceeds expectations.