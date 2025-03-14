Dubai, UAE: Luxury real estate builder AMIS Development has broken ground on Woodland Terraces, an AED 130 million residential project located in District 11, Meydan.

This milestone marks the beginning of construction for the modern luxury development, which is scheduled for completion in Q1 2027.

A groundbreaking ceremony took place at the project site today, attended by AMIS Development’s senior leadership and partners. The event reaffirmed the developer’s commitment to redefining luxury living through innovation, premium design, and world-class amenities.

Speaking at the ceremony, Neeraj Mishra, Founder and CEO of AMIS Development, stated:

"Breaking ground on Woodland Terraces is a testament to our vision of delivering exceptional homes that blend modern aesthetics with unparalleled comfort. Our project will be a defining addition to Meydan’s landscape, offering residents an elegant and contemporary lifestyle. With a strong foundation and unwavering dedication, we are excited to bring this development to life by Q1 2027.

Following the sell-out of The Woodland Residences in Meydan, Woodland Terraces advances AMIS Development’s mission to create meticulously designed homes that emphasize open-plan living, expansive terraces, and floor-to-ceiling glass facades.

Designed for modern living, the residences at Woodland Terraces include 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments featuring en-suite bathrooms, walk-in closets, and dedicated laundry areas to provide both style and functionality.

Residents will have access to a rooftop infinity pool, sporting amenities, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a yoga area, and an outdoor theater, while the ground floor includes a kids play area, a grand lobby, and a signature AMIS Café.

Woodland Terraces offers unparalleled proximity to some of Dubai's most iconic landmarks and destinations. Within 10 minutes, residents can access Meydan Mall and Racecourse, ensuring leisure and entertainment are always nearby. Dubai Hills Mall, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, Museum of the Future, and DIFC are conveniently reachable within 12 minutes, placing world-class shopping, dining, and cultural experiences at residents’ doorsteps. Dubai Healthcare City is a 15-minute drive away, while Dubai International Airport is 20 minutes away, making travel effortless.

AMIS Development has recently secured significant investment from First APAC Fund VCC, a leading Singaporean investment fund, which signed a Memorandum of Understanding in November 2024 to invest up to AED 5 billion in the company. This partnership underscores global confidence in AMIS’ ability to redefine luxury real estate and deliver groundbreaking projects.

About AMIS Development

AMIS Development is a luxury real estate developer based in Dubai, UAE. The company’s portfolio represents a convergence of innovative design, superior amenities, and prime locations, promising an elevated living experience that exceeds expectations.