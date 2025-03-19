UAE—The American University in Dubai (AUD) and the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGF) have announced a new partnership to enhance online and hybrid learning, strengthening access to quality education for graduate students and professionals. The initiative focuses on upgrading digital learning infrastructure, expanding faculty development, and enhancing staff resources to support high-quality flexible learning experiences.

Building on AUD’s existing hybrid learning infrastructure, the collaboration will support the expansion of Hyflex classrooms and the development of two media suites. These advancements will allow graduate-level courses to transition into a hybrid/HyFlex model, providing more accessible and flexible learning opportunities. Initially, the initiative will focus on programs within AUD’s Schools of Business, Engineering and Architecture, Art and Design, with the addition of micro-credential offerings to equip professional learners with in-demand skills.

AUD has partnered with AGF since 2020 as part of the UCQOL (University Consortium for Quality Online Learning), which was established to make high-quality accredited online programs accessible to a wider pool of students. The latest phase of cooperation was formalized during a signing ceremony attended by AUD President Dr. Kyle Long, and AGF Chief Executive Officer Dr. Sonia Ben Jaafar.

Dr. Long remarked, “Our new partnership with AGF reflects a shared commitment to expanding access and enhancing learning for all students, including students of determination. The Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation’s approach is not about quick fixes; it’s about sustained, strategic investment in education that makes a lasting impact. We are deeply grateful for AGF’s trust in us, and we take seriously our responsibility to ensure this support translates into meaningful change. With AGF’s backing, we are building the capacity to reach more students in more ways while maintaining the intellectual rigor and human connection that define great teaching. AUD is proud to be part of this forward-thinking network.”

Dr. Sabrina Joseph, Provost and Chief Academic Officer, added, “The American University in Dubai is honored to partner with the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation to advance the development of quality online and hybrid learning at AUD. We deeply value this relationship and believe in its long-term potential to not only support AGF’s mission and core values, but also AUD’s commitment to providing an inclusive, quality education that is innovative and student-centered.”

Dr. Sonia Ben Jaafar, CEO of AGF, highlighted the partnerships’ role in strengthening the region’s educational landscape, “Since 2015, we have empowered over 166,000 young people across 20 countries—breaking barriers and expanding opportunities in education. With 25+ university partners committed to evolving with learners' needs, this collaboration will be a game-changer. AUD is driving inclusive higher education, ensuring students and professionals can upskill through flexible, high-quality programs. Together, we’re making education more accessible and equipping the next generation with the tools to thrive in a rapidly changing job market.”

About the American University in Dubai

The American University in Dubai (AUD) is a private, academically and culturally inclusive institution of higher learning, providing a globally recognized American education. When it was established in 1995, AUD became the first American university in the entire Gulf region. It is accredited in the United States by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges and in the United Arab Emirates by the Ministry of Education’s Commission for Academic Accreditation. AUD’s 2,000+ students come from 100+ countries and are enrolled in one of its six schools: Architecture, Art, & Design; Arts & Sciences; Business; Education; Engineering; and the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Communication. The School of Medicine will be the university’s seventh.

About Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation:

The Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGF), the largest privately funded philanthropic foundation dedicated to education in the Arab region, is committed to empowering Emirati and Arab youth by providing access to quality upskilling and educational programs. Through various initiatives and partnerships, AGF aims to equip the next generation with the skills and knowledge needed to contribute to the region's development.