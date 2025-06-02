The wind facility will provide clean electricity to over 500,000 households and offset more than 1.4 million tons of CO₂ emissions annually.

Dubai, UAE – AMEA Power, one of the fastest-growing renewable energy companies in the region, today announced the successful commissioning of its 500MW Wind Power Plant in Egypt. Located in Ras Ghareb in the Red Sea Governorate, the facility is now the largest operational wind farm in Africa—solidifying Egypt’s leadership in the continent’s renewable energy transition.

This milestone follows the recent commissioning (November 2024) of AMEA Power’s 500MW Solar PV Plant in Aswan, bringing the company’s total commissioned capacity in Egypt to 1 gigawatt (GW) within just six months. This rapid deployment marks a significant achievement in scaling up clean and reliable energy.

The Amunet Wind Power Plant is a joint venture between AMEA Power (60%) and Sumitomo Corporation (40%). It is expected to generate approximately 2,500 GWh of clean electricity annually—enough to power more than 500,000 homes—while offsetting 1.4 million tons of CO₂ emissions each year.

The construction phase delivered substantial local economic benefits, employing over 800 workers at peak and demonstrating AMEA Power’s commitment to job creation, skills development, and inclusive growth. In line with its focus on community engagement, the company also conducted health and safety training sessions for youth in the surrounding area, supporting long-term capacity building and socio-economic development.

The project was completed 2.5 months ahead of schedule, underlining AMEA Power’s ability to execute complex renewable energy projects with speed and precision.

The wind farm was financed by a consortium of leading international financial institutions, including the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), International Finance Corporation (IFC), Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank. The commercial tranche of the financing was backed by insurance from Nippon Export and Investment Insurance (NEXI), with additional working capital support from the Commercial International Bank of Egypt.

Hussain Al Nowais, Chairman of AMEA Power, said: “The commissioning of the 500MW Wind Power Plant in the Red Sea Governorate, marks a significant milestone for AMEA Power, and for Egypt. Bringing 1GW of clean energy online in such a short period is a tremendous achievement and a reflection of our deep commitment to delivering impactful renewable energy solutions. This is the future of power generation in Africa – clean, inclusive, and tranformational”

AMEA Power’s portfolio in Egypt:

500MW Solar PV Plant in Aswan Governorate

500MW Wind Farm in Red Sea Governorate

1,000MW Solar PV with 600MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in Aswan Governorate

An additional 500MW Wind Project in Red Sea Governorate

An extension of the 500MW Solar PV Plant with a 300MWh BESS in Aswan Governorate

500MWh BESS Project in Zarfana

1,000MWh BESS Project in Benban

About AMEA Power

Headquartered in Dubai, AMEA Power is a developer, investor, owner and operator of renewable energy projects. As one of the fastest-growing renewable energy companies in the region, AMEA Power has assembled a world-class team of industry experts to deliver projects across Africa, the Middle East, and emerging Asia. With projects in 20 countries, a 6GW+ project pipeline, and 2,600MW+ in operation and under construction, the company is rapidly expanding its investments in wind, solar, energy storage, and green hydrogen, demonstrating its long-term commitment to the global energy transition.

