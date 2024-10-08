Kuwait City, Kuwait — The American Business Council – AmCham Kuwait (AmCham Kuwait) held its Back to Business Annual General Meeting (AGM) on September 19 at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel. The event welcomed over 80 attendees, including members and guests, to review the organization's accomplishments and outline upcoming initiatives for the remainder of 2024.

Opening Remarks

The AGM began with a warm welcome from Pete Swift, Chairman of AmCham Kuwait. He greeted attendees and emphasized the importance of reconnecting as the business community returns after the summer break. Special acknowledgment was given to Melinda Crowley, Acting DCM, along with the U.S. Embassy's new section chiefs, Chairman's Club Members, and individual AmCham members.

Mr. Swift highlighted the significant growth in membership and the expansion of exclusive member benefits, such as discounts with hotels, retailers, and restaurants. He noted that AmCham Kuwait has participated in 57 events since January, demonstrating the organization's commitment to fostering a dynamic business environment.

Key Initiatives

A focal point of the evening was the discussion of AmCham Kuwait’s Women in Business Diwaniyas, which has facilitated important conversations around mentorship and empowerment. Mr. Swift announced the recent signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Kuwait Women’s Economic Empowerment Platform (KWEEP). This collaboration aims to develop a scalable, capacity-building mentorship program for women in business, reinforcing AmCham Kuwait's dedication to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Acknowledgments and Recognitions

Following Mr. Swift's address, Dr. Arezou Harraf, Vice Chair of AmCham Kuwait, expressed gratitude to the event's sponsors for their support. She underscored the essential role of partnerships in advancing the organization's mission. Dr. Harraf presented a token of appreciation to Salma Al Hajjaj, KWEEP for her significant contributions to the Women in Business Diwaniyas, acknowledging her efforts in promoting inclusive practices within the business community.

Representatives from Platinum Sponsor American University of Kuwait (AUK) gave brief remarks, reaffirming their commitment to supporting AmCham Kuwait's initiatives. Kuwait Chemical House (KCH) was also acknowledged as a valued Platinum Sponsor. Additionally, IFA-International Travel & Tourism, the event's travel and tourism partner, was recognized for its continued support and generous raffle prize of airline tickets.

Overview of Achievements and Future Events

After a networking dinner, Ola Saab, Chair of Events at AmCham Kuwait, presented an overview of the organization's achievements in 2024. She highlighted the success of the 57 events held since January, which provided valuable networking and learning opportunities for members. Ms. Saab also outlined plans for 18 more events scheduled for the rest of the year, including the upcoming “The Future of AI” and “Kuwait’s Investment Landscape and Financial Resilience” forums. These events aim to offer a platform to discuss emerging trends and opportunities on key economic topics.

Raffle and Prizes

The evening featured a raffle draw with prizes provided by members and partners:

Best Al-Yousifi: A voucher redeemable at their stores, presented by Director Omar Massouh

Mezzan Pharmacy: A voucher awarded to a lucky attendee.

United Trading Company (UTC): Two kitchen appliances—a blender and an air fryer.

Waldorf Astoria Hotel: A two-night stay in the Premier Double Room, including buffet breakfast at Ava, presented by General Manager Saleh Batayneh.

Grand Hyatt Hotel: A one-night stay in a Grand Double Room with breakfast at Istanbul Restaurant.

Al Wazzan Foodstuff Industries Group - Hectare’s Chips: 10 boxes of Hectare’s Chips awarded to 10 winners.

Gulf Cryo: Eco-friendly water carbonators and natural syrups from their Gulf Soda product line, awarded to two attendees.

IFA International Travel & Tourism: The grand prize—an economy-class ticket to the United States or Canada—announced by General Manager Ayman Sawires.

Importance of the Event

The Back to Business AGM serves as a pivotal gathering for the business community in Kuwait. By bringing together professionals from various sectors, the event strengthens ties within the community, encourages collaboration, and fosters an environment conducive to economic growth and innovation.

About AmCham Kuwait

The American Business Council – AmCham Kuwait is a non-profit organization operating since 1985. Composed of Fortune 500 corporations, small and medium-sized enterprises, and prominent business leaders and entrepreneurs—both American and Kuwaiti—AmCham Kuwait advocates for American business interests in the State of Kuwait.

For more information, please visit our website at www.amchamkuwait.org or follow us on social media @abck1985.