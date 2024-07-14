Prime Day will feature six days of deals across every Amazon.eg category including up to 70% on fashion, up to 50% on electronics, up to 45% on beauty, up to 45% on baby essentials, and up to 40% on groceries on www.amazon.eg/primeday

Deals will span top local and international brands including Samsung, LG, Toshiba, Tefal, BaByLiss, L’Oréal, Nivea, Bubbles, Adidas, Reebok, Dalydress, Nileton, Onda, Jellies, DeFacto, Koton, Avon, Purity, and Lego

Prime members will also enjoy additional discounts when using Mastercard, Banque Misr, Commercial International Bank, Valu, and Etisalat Cash, in addition to other membership benefits including free and fast shipping, Prime Video, and Prime Gaming

Cairo — It’s time – Amazon.eg is gearing up to release hundreds of thousands of incredible deals for its longest Prime Day sale event ever in Egypt, running from July 16th (starting at 00:00 am local time) until July 21st, and offering exceptional value exclusively to Prime members. For the first time, Prime members will enjoy six full days of Prime Day deals and savings across over 30 product categories including up to 70% on fashion, up to 50% on electronics, up to 45% on beauty, up to 45% on baby essentials, and up to 40% on groceries. It’s not too late to join Prime for EGP 29/month and enjoy the full set of year-round benefits included in the membership such as free and fast delivery, Prime Early Access to deals, Prime Video, and Prime Gaming.

Amazon Egypt’s General Manager Omar Elsahy said: “We are excited to kick-off our longest Prime Day ever exclusively for Prime members in Egypt. Historically a two-day sale event, this year we wanted to ensure members got the most value possible during Prime Day, as according to our consumer research, 82% of shoppers across Egypt said they are waiting for Prime Day 2024 to save on their shopping wish-lists. With six full days of hundreds of thousands of great deals, instant bank discounts, and free and fast delivery options, we are excited to provide our customers with the value and savings they are looking for to accommodate their demand and relieve the burden of the cost of living. With a Prime membership, our customers in Egypt get to enjoy a range of benefits that make their life easier and more fun, delivering savings, convenience, and entertainment.”

During Prime Day, Prime members can enjoy saving benefits from top local and international brands across different categories, including:

up to 70% on fashion brands such as Adidas, Reebok, Dalydress, Koton, Levi’s, Jack and Jones, and Jellies;

up to 50% on headphones from brands such as Anker, Xiaomi, and Sony;

up to 45% on beauty and perfumes brands such as L’Oréal, Nivea, Raw African, BaByLiss, Bubbles, and Bless;

up to 45% on baby essentials from brands such as Huggies, Hero, and Molfix;

up to 40% on groceries from brands such as Al Doha, Abu Auf, and Purity;

up to 30% on toys and games from brands such as Lego, Nilco, and Bingo;

up to 30% on Amazon devices, including Kindle;

up to 25% on TVs from brands such as LG, Samsung;

up to 25% on kitchen essentials from brands such as Tefal, Trueval, and Mintra; and

up to 15% on home and kitchen appliances from brands such as LG, Samsung, Toshiba, and Elaraby.

Customers can also shop local from amazon.eg/shoplocal, where they can find great deals from local brands across different categories including Jellies, Nileton, Onda, Cottonil, Bless, Avon, Bubbles, Argento, Truffles, and Bobai. Mohamed Mostafa Othman, CEO and founder of Favelin, shares his journey with amazon.eg: “We started selling on amazon.eg from 2022, and since then amazon.eg’s different services and tools helped us focus on expanding our product category, reaching more customers, and not worrying about the logistics and operations. Sale events such as Prime Day boost our sales, and we are excited to continue offering our customers the best deals on our skin and hair care products to accommodate their needs during this summer.”

Prime Day will also offer additional bank discounts and saving options for members. Amazon.eg Prime members who are also Mastercard holders can enjoy 10% discount up to EGP200, and Banque Misr card holders can enjoy 10% discount up to EGP300, along with 6 months installment plans with 0% interest. Amazon.eg customers who are also credit card holders of the Commercial International Bank (CIB) can enjoy 6 months installment plans with 0% interest, and 10% discount up to EGP1000 for Valu members. Additionally, all amazon.eg customers get to enjoy a 20% discount coupon up to EGP100 if they are paying using Etisalat Cash.

Get ready for Prime Day

Prime members in Egypt can make their Prime Day shopping experience easier by downloading the Amazon App to browse, shop, and ensure they never miss a deal or by shopping directly on the website on https://www.amazon.eg/primeday. Amazon.eg customers can join Amazon Prime now on amazon.eg/prime for EGP 29/month. We are also running a promotion on the annual membership so that customers can pay EGP119/year instead of EGP249. The latest consumer research shows that 66% of Egyptians would be willing to pay more than EGP29/month for an all-inclusive membership. One loyal customer, Reham El-Nahhal, who regularly purchases her daily essentials from amazon.eg reported, “Amazon Prime provides me with the ultimate shopping experience, saving me time, money, and hassle with great options and endless offers. Moreover, it gives me access to great entertainment options.”

Prime Day Deliveries

Speed of delivery continues to be one of the most important factors for customers when making an online purchase, with 25% of Egyptian shoppers stating it as a key purchase consideration. Amazon.eg Prime Day orders are made possible thanks to Amazon’s world-class last-mile operations and delivery station technologies. Amazon’s advanced capacity management systems, enhanced tracking, and global routing solutions will ensure a faster, more reliable, and more convenient customer experience. Today, the Amazon network across Egypt includes 22 delivery stations and several established corporate and customer service offices.

Prime members on Amazon.eg also enjoy a range of other benefits

Prime combines a slate of shopping and entertainment benefits for EGP 29 a month - less than what two-thirds (66%) of Egypt customers would be willing to pay for an all-inclusive membership.

Fast and Free Delivery – Free delivery with no minimum order on most governorates across Egypt (terms and conditions apply)

Exclusive Shopping Deals – Enjoy exclusive deals, and sale events including Prime Day, White Friday, Ramadan and Eid sale events, in addition to early access to seasonal sales, and exclusive discounts on local and international brands throughout the year.

Exclusive Shopping Deals – Enjoy exclusive deals, and sale events including Prime Day, White Friday, Ramadan and Eid sale events, in addition to early access to seasonal sales, and exclusive discounts on local and international brands throughout the year.

Prime Video – Enjoy access to Prime Video, where members can stream or download thousands of award-winning movies and TV series. Stay tuned for the launch of new Arabic titles on Prime Video including Al Nissyan (Forgetfulness) starring cinematic megastar Cyrine Abdelnour, Tarteeb Khass (Self-Modulation) starring Maxim Khalil, and Dahab Ghali (My Fair Gentleman) starring popular musician Faia Younan, in addition to Prime Video originals including The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Boys, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, and My Lady Jane.

Prime Gaming – Enjoy access to a growing library of free games from Prime Gaming and a free monthly Twitch subscription.

– Enjoy access to Prime Video, where members can stream or download thousands of award-winning movies and TV series. Stay tuned for the launch of new Arabic titles on Prime Video including Al Nissyan (Forgetfulness) starring cinematic megastar Cyrine Abdelnour, Tarteeb Khass (Self-Modulation) starring Maxim Khalil, and Dahab Ghali (My Fair Gentleman) starring popular musician Faia Younan, in addition to Prime Video originals including The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Boys, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, and My Lady Jane. Prime Gaming – Enjoy access to a growing library of free games from Prime Gaming and a free monthly Twitch subscription.

Prime Video – Newly launched and upcoming show releases:

Dahab Ghali/My Fair Gentleman (Syria) starring popular musician Faia Younan as the female lead, the 15-episode show beautifully depicts a story of a wealthy woman who transforms a budding talent into a society star, only to fall in love with her creation. The collision of their two worlds results in many dramatic, comedic, and romantic twists. From Blue Bee Productions. Available now on Prime Video

starring popular musician Faia Younan as the female lead, the 15-episode show beautifully depicts a story of a wealthy woman who transforms a budding talent into a society star, only to fall in love with her creation. The collision of their two worlds results in many dramatic, comedic, and romantic twists. From Blue Bee Productions. Self-Modulation/ Tarteeb Khass ( Lebanon) stars Maxim Khalil as Ahmad, a struggling Syrian immigrant who finds purpose working at a suicide hotline, leading him from despair to unexpected fame. From Falcon Films. Available now on Prime Video

stars Maxim Khalil as Ahmad, a struggling Syrian immigrant who finds purpose working at a suicide hotline, leading him from despair to unexpected fame. From Falcon Films. Al Nissyan/Forgetfulness (Pan-Arab) stars cinematic megastar Cyrine Abdelnour as a grieving mother who, despite being labeled as delusional by those around her, clings to the belief that a mysterious connection binds her heart to her lost children at every moment, transcending distance and time. From Rise Studios. Launches on July 12th 2024

About Amazon

