Amazon Prime members set to unlock incredible savings this Prime Day with thousands of deals from top brands including Nivea, Samsung, Skechers, Guess, and Black+Decker, at www.amazon.ae/primeday

Access Prime Day and enjoy shopping and entertainment benefits, including unlimited free and fast delivery, by joining Prime at www.amazon.ae/prime for only AED 140/year

Latest study by Amazon reveals UAE shoppers are looking for greater savings and faster delivery than before

Dubai — Amazon’s annual Prime Day event is set to return this summer on Amazon.ae, exclusively for Prime members. For the first time ever in the UAE, Prime Day will run for six full days of epic deals, starting at 00:01am (local UAE time) on July 16, until July 21. Packed with thousands of deals, Prime Day will offer Prime members in the UAE deep discounts across over 30 product categories including electronics, gaming, fashion, beauty, Amazon Fresh grocery, kitchen, home, health, sports, and Amazon Devices.

Over the last year, Amazon customers around the world saved nearly USD24 billion from deals and coupons– with Prime members enjoying the vast majority of those savings – including over USD2.5 billion during Prime Day 2023. With latest research showing that 79% of UAE shoppers are looking for sales, deals and discounts when making online purchases, this year’s Prime Day is set to serve consumer demands across six days of savings.

What to expect during Prime Day

Prime members on Amazon.ae will be able to shop a wide range of deals during Prime Day, from top local and international brands such as Nivea, Samsung, Skechers, Guess, Joseph & Joseph, Cetaphil, Nespresso, Black+Decker, Microsoft, Lenovo, Lego, OnePlus, Anker, Roborock, as well as local small and medium-sized businesses. Prime members will also be able to shop Prime Day deals from Amazon US, UK, and Germany via the Amazon.ae Global Store with Free International Shipping with no minimum purchase. New deals – from fashion to electronics, toys, and home – will go live throughout the Prime Day sale event, along with additional instant discounts available from select banks, allowing Prime members on Amazon.ae to save even more during the six day sale event.

Stefano Martinelli, Vice President of Amazon UAE and Saudi Arabia, said: “Prime Day is all about providing exceptional value and celebrating Prime members. This is the first year in the UAE that we extend Prime Day for six full days, catering to customer demand, and we look forward to celebrating this with members across the country as we show up for them with incredible deals. Prime Day will always be the most compelling time to join Prime to enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment all rolled into one single membership, it’s about getting the most value out of Amazon. We hope everyone enjoys the many saving opportunities available during the sale event, while exploring the year-round value delivered through the range of exclusive Prime membership benefits, for only AED 16/month.”

Preparing for Prime Day

Not a Prime member yet? It’s not too late to join Prime and start saving! Customers can join Prime at amazon.ae/prime to participate in this member-exclusive event with fast, free delivery and get the most out of Amazon in just a few steps. For a membership fee of only AED 16/month, or an annual fee of AED 140, Prime members can gain access to deals going live during Prime Day from July 16 to July 21, as well as enjoy all the benefits and extra savings included in a Prime membership year-round such as unlimited free and fast local and international delivery options, access to Prime Video, Amazon Fresh grocery and everyday essentials, and Prime Gaming.

Prime members across the UAE can make their Prime Day shopping experience even easier by downloading the Amazon App to browse, shop, and ensure they never miss a deal or by shopping directly on the website on https://www.amazon.ae/primeday.

Prime members on Amazon.ae also enjoy a range of other benefits

Prime combines a slate of shopping and entertainment benefits for only AED 16/month – less than what almost a third (32%) of UAE customers would be willing to pay for an all-inclusive membership.

Free Same-Day and One-Day Delivery – Prime members can enjoy Free Same-Day delivery on eligible orders placed before 12:30pm, while Free One-Day delivery is also available on eligible products, with no minimum purchase.

Free International Delivery from Amazon US, UK, and Germany – Save on shipping with free delivery on international orders on Prime eligible products shipped from Amazon US, UK, and Germany via the Amazon.ae Global Store, with no minimum purchase.

Exclusive Shopping Deals – Enjoy access to exclusive deals, sale events including Prime Day and White Friday Sale, early access to seasonal sales, and exclusive discounts on local and international brands throughout the year.

Amazon Fresh - enjoy access to hundreds of grocery products from Amazon Fresh, which offers a wide selection of fresh groceries and everyday essentials, at great prices, with free and fast two-hour scheduled delivery options available at select locations.

Free Deliveroo Plus – Enjoy access to the Deliveroo Plus Silver membership for 12 months and get free delivery on food orders, with a minimum purchase of AED 80.

Prime Video – Enjoy access to Prime Video, where members can stream or download thousands of award-winning movies and TV series including My Lady Jane, Space Cadet, Federer: Twelve Days Final, Sharmajee Ki Beti, and Mirzapur. Stay tuned this July for the launch of new Arabic titles on Prime Video including Al Nissyan (Forgetfulness) starring cinematic megastar Cyrine Abdelnour, Tarteeb Khass (Self-Modulation) starring Maxim Khalil, and Dahab Ghali (My Fair Gentleman) starring popular musician Faia Younan.

Prime Gaming – Enjoy access to free in-game content for popular games and a growing library of free games from Prime Gaming.

Discounts on Amazon Home Services – Enjoy 10% off on over 95 on-demand professional services on Amazon Home Services with no discount cap, on unlimited orders, applied directly at checkout.

Prime Day Deliveries

Speed of delivery continues to be one of the most important factors for customers when making an online purchase, with more than a third of customers in the UAE stating it as a key purchase consideration. Prime offers fast, free delivery on hundreds of thousands of items, plus the added convenience of being able to choose how those items arrive—whether at home, work, or places you frequent with our network of Amazon lockers. Since its launch in the UAE, Amazon has been investing in strengthening its presence and launching various service offerings to enhance the order fulfilment experience for Prime members, and customers at large, in the UAE. Fast, free delivery of Prime Day orders is made possible thanks to Amazon’s operations network in the UAE, which is powered by a combination of innovative technology, optimized transportation services, dedicated employees, and partners, powering Same-Day and One-Day deliveries to customers.

Prime Video – Newly launched and upcoming show releases: