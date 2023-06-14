First Clinic to Open in Msheireb Downtown Doha in Q1 2024

DOHA, QATAR : Aman Hospital, the personalized healthcare facility for private preventive care, announced that it will open the new Aman Clinic in Msheireb Downtown Doha to offer visitors and residents of the city the most advanced healthcare services. Services offered by the Aman Clinic in Msheireb Downtown Doha will follow the patient-centric model of care, including comprehensive medical check-ups. The clinic is set to open in the first quarter of 2024.

The new Aman Clinic in Msheireb Downtown Doha will serve as an extension of Aman Hospital's mission to redefine the healthcare experience by combining unmatched medical expertise with patient-centric hospitality services. Aman Hospital, a member of International Affiliate Network, is a 100-bed facility that offers a wide range of medical and surgical services across numerous specialties, from cardiology to ophthalmology to obstetrics. It was the first hospital to join the prestigious Imperial Private Healthcare’s international network, which is a part of Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, one of the United Kingdom’s leading academic hospital groups.

Eng. Ali Al Kuwari, CEO of Msheireb Properties, added: "We are excited to host the new Aman Clinic facilities in Msheireb Downtown Doha to bring a new experience in luxury healthcare to our community. Aman Clinic's mission of offering unparalleled medical expertise and deluxe hospitality fits perfectly with our vision of creating a modern luxury lifestyle destination that caters to the needs of our residents and visitors. This is a great addition to our existing portfolio of corporates and brands that underline the reputation of Msheireb Downtown Doha as a hub for businesses."

Mr. Adrian Brady CEO of Aman Hospital said: "We are delighted to bring Aman Hospital’s unique experience to Msheireb Downtown Doha with the launch of Aman Clinic. Our mission at Aman is to redefine the healthcare experience by combining the highest quality medical services in a luxurious setting and personalized care to our patients and their families.”

The new Aman Clinic will be in Sikkat Alwadi Street in Msheireb Downtown Doha. It will offer patients access to a team of highly skilled consultants with extensive experience and education from the best medical schools and institutions around the world, including Johns Hopkins, Cleveland Clinic, Harvard Medical School, and Mayo Clinic. The clinic will also feature state-of-the-art equipment and innovative technologies, ensuring patients receive the best possible care.

The launch of Aman Clinic in Msheireb Downtown Doha furthers Msheireb Properties’ promise to provide unique and distinctive facilities for the community. It will add to the diverse range of businesses that are thriving with the help of Msheireb Downtown Doha’s smart and sustainable infrastructure, technology, and unique smart solutions.

About Msheireb Properties

Msheireb Properties is a subsidiary of Qatar Foundation for Education, Sciences and Community Development and Qatar’s leading sustainable property developer, supporting the goals of Qatar’s 2030 Vision and Qatar Foundation’s objectives.

Its mission is to change how people think about urban living and improve their overall quality of life through innovations that encourage social interaction, respect for culture, and greater care for the environment.

Its signature project, Msheireb Downtown Doha, is one of the smartest, most sustainable city districts, which employs a new approach to urban planning by combining traditional methods and modern technology to preserve Qatar’s environment and cultural identity. All buildings are either Gold or Platinum LEED-certified.

It is an integrated city that embraces modern, fully furnished residential units, a range of mixed-use and commercial buildings that offer a wide array of retail and business services, and cultural facilities. It is also the home to Msheireb Museums, Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Al Wadi

Hotel - MGallery by AccorHotels, Park Hyatt Hotel, Msheireb Galleria, and Barahat Msheireb-the biggest open-air covered pedestrian square in the region.

About Aman Hospital

Aman Hospital is a luxurious healthcare facility established in Doha, Qatar, and owned by Jaidah Holdings.

This new 100+ bed hospital will define the future of healthcare delivery in Qatar and the region by combining unparalleled professional expertise, cutting-edge technology, state-of-the-art equipment, service excellence, a relentless pursuit of medical innovation, and deluxe hospitality, all with a focus on patient-centered care.

Its mission is to be one of the leaders in the private healthcare market and build a model combining quality and luxury medical services.

The hospital offers a wide range of medical services covering more than 20 specialties, including cardiology, respiratory medicine, gastroenterology, endocrinology, infectious diseases, rheumatology, general surgery, urology, ENT, ophthalmology, neurosurgery, spine surgery, orthopedics, sports surgery, plastic surgery, pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, IVF, dentistry, including cosmetic and pediatric dentistry, dermatology, emergency services, radiology, and a fully automated laboratory.

In addition, Aman Hospital has developed five centers of excellence that exceptionally provide the best care in a One-Stop-Shop model, combining multiple health service providers in a unique single location to accommodate the finest health services in a luxurious, welcoming atmosphere.