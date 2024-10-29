DUBAI, UAE – Amali Properties has officially broken ground on Amali Island, a landmark luxury development within The World Islands, off the coast of Dubai.

The ceremony was marked by a gathering of key officials from Amali Properties, as well as the project’s marine works contractors, DUTCO Construction Co. and dredging contractor, Van Oord.

Ali Sajwani, CEO and Co-founder of Amali Properties remarked: “Breaking ground on Amali Island is a proud moment for us. We wanted this project to embody what modern luxury should be—personal, intimate, and unforgettable. It is about delivering a deeply personal experience for those who desire privacy, beauty, and convenience. Amali Island offers an unparalleled living experience, where the island itself becomes part of the home, providing a connection to nature that is both intimate and grand.”

The milestone also marks a key achievement for the 24-villa project, with the announcement of the sale of three of its most valued units for AED 400 million that includes Villa Avatea, an exclusive unit set on a private islet for AED 200 million.

Amira Sajwani, COO and Co-founder of Amali Properties shared her enthusiasm: “Amali Island was born out of a desire to create something truly exceptional; it is more than just a collection of homes; it is a carefully crafted retreat designed to offer an unrivalled sense of serenity and exclusivity. We are thrilled to see the warm reception this project has received and the huge success we have achieved within less than a year of its launch.”

Villa Avatea is one of the most exclusive units within the community, covering a total area of nearly 60,000 sq ft and featuring seven bedrooms spread across three floors in addition to a large basement with ample amenities. Boasting one of the best city views from the island, the villa offers a recluse in comfort with saunas, spa pools, lounge areas for the full family spread across the villa, home entertainment systems, and outdoor space that caters to multiple sport and recreational interests.

The developer has also disclosed the sale of two of its exclusive Villa Aria units, priced at AED 100 million each. Featuring similar amenities to Avatea, these units cover an area of around 45,000 sqft each and offer the choice of two distinct interior styles – Ultra with contemporary and opulent stroke, and Terra with earthy yet extravagant finishes.

Luxury Island Living, Redefined

The AED 2 billion Amali Island is expected to begin piling works in March 2025. It is set to place new standards for luxury island living, offering residents the ultimate privacy, bespoke amenities, and expansive views of Dubai’s skyline including Palm Jumeirah, and the Burj Khalifa.

Located around 7 minutes from Dubai’s mainland, transportation to and from the islands will be seamlessly facilitated through private boats and a floating helipad, ensuring convenient access for residents. The project also boasts a range of premium amenities, including a Residents’ Clubhouse spanning around 9,000 sq ft, exclusive docking facilities, and mainland parking.

The project will be situated on the merger of two of The World Islands, Uruguay and São Paulo, combining architectural excellence with natural beauty at the heart of one of the world’s most iconic developments. Each villa at Amali Island boasts up to 50 metres of private beachfront, 360-degree panoramic views, and exclusive access to private boats and a floating helipad.

Scheduled for completion in Q1 2027, Amali Island is available for discerning investors and individuals looking for an exceptional lifestyle and valuable real estate investment.

About Amali Properties

Amali Properties was founded in 2023 by Ali Sajwani and Amira Sajwani.

Amali brings an exclusive ultra-luxury sophistication to the UAE offering Dubai's first true residential sail-in-sail-out experience. The properties form a collection of distinguished residences feature distinctive architectural styles with designs created by global award-winning firm ELASTIC.

For more information, email media@amaliproperties.com , or visit www.amaliproperties.com