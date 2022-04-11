This partnership will see Amadeus work closely with online travel specialist Wingie Enuygun Group to provide cutting-edge travel technology, driving the company’s ambitions to become one of the five largest Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) in the world.

Wingie Enuygun, headquartered in Berlin with offices in Istanbul and Dubai, is partnering with Amadeus for the first time in its history as the company plans for major international growth over the next five years.

The two companies will work together to help expand Wingie Enuygun’s reach in the MENA region and beyond by offering the OTA’s customers on wingie.com, wingie.ae and enuygun.com domains a broad range of air content and fares through the Amadeus Travel Platform.

This partnership includes the distribution of NDC (New Distribution Capability)-enabled content, which gives Wingie Enuygun the ability to deliver richer, more tailored offers to its customers whilst improving service. NDC is an integral part of the Amadeus Travel Platform – a platform which brings together all travel content from multiple sources in one place, allowing travel agencies to easily search and compare offers.

Wingie Enuygun will also benefit from Amadeus’ extensive air content covering both full-service and low-cost carriers. While Amadeus’ search solutions will help to underpin and power the company’s international expansion.

Wingie Enuygun prides itself on being one of MENA’s leading and most innovative drivers of change in the online travel space, with a team of around 250 employees and more than 165 million visitors to its sites per year.

Turkey, in which Wingie Enuygun is the market leader, is expected to be a key market of growth for Amadeus in 2022, with more significant developments set to be announced later in the year.

Tristan Nielson, VP Online Travel EMEA, Amadeus, “We are delighted to be working with such an innovative and dynamic company, such as Wingie Enuygun, for the first time. It has been an inspirational travel brand for many years. It is a great endorsement for Amadeus that it has chosen our market-leading technology to help drive its ambitious international growth plans. We are excited to play a leading role in helping Enuygun become one of the world’s most successful online travel brands over the coming years. This agreement also illustrates huge confidence in the bright future for the Turkish travel market as the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Caglar Erol, CEO, Wingie Enuygun added, “We want to become one of the world’s top five OTAs in the next few years and we needed to find the right technology partner to enable us to meet our international expansion goals. We believe we have found the perfect partner in Amadeus to take these strides forward in the global travel market. We are particularly keen to harness Amadeus’ expertise in areas such as NDC and search to propel our growth plans and enhance travel retailing.”

About Wingie Enuygun Group (WEG):

WEG is a popular travel marketplace in the MENA region focusing mainly on flights. The company, founded in 2008 with investments from Rocket Internet and Kinnevik AB, initially began life as a price comparison website for financial services, such as insurance, credit cards and loans, before branching out into travel in the mid-2010s.

The online travel agency offers a range of products including flights, bus tickets, hotels and rental cars. Wingie Enuygun has been one of the most innovative players in the MENA online travel space. This has included the development of virtual interlining for flights as well as offering a diverse range of airline tickets and other travel content.

The company employs 250 staff and has around 165 million visitors to its platforms annually.