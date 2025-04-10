Abu Dhabi, UAE – Amadeus, a global leader in travel technology, has announced a significant expansion of its collaboration with Omeir Travel Agency, aimed at fostering growth through productivity and advancing seamless travel solutions.

The collaboration underscores both companies' commitment to providing smart, personalized travel experiences, transforming how we travel over the next few years.

With this renewed partnership, Omeir Travel Agency leverages Amadeus' cutting-edge travel technology solutions to enhance its service offerings significantly for travelers’ convenience and engagement.

The partnership will see the implementation of the New Distribution Capability (NDC) aggregator solution that provides Omeir with access to richer airline content and personalized booking options, as well as an easy comparison of offers and streamlined booking process across different providers. As part of the expanded agreement, Omeir will now access hotel content through Amadeus Value Hotels — a net rate program available via Amadeus Hotels API, designed to support competitive pricing and flexible travel offerings.

Amadeus also supplies Omeir Travel with crucial data analytics capabilities through Agency Insight Productivity Tracker, providing the agency with access to valuable and actionable insights, empowering them in the decision-making‑ processes.

Ernesto Sánchez Beaumont, Managing Director of Amadeus Gulf, shared his enthusiasm about the partnership. "We are delighted to strengthen our relationship with Omeir Travel Agency, a distinguished leader in the UAE’s travel sector. This partnership is a testament to our shared vision of transforming travel through innovative technology, ensuring that we continue to meet the demands of modern travelers."

Abdulla Bin Omeir, CEO at Omeir Travel Agency, emphasized the significance of the partnership, stating, "The extension of our partnership with Amadeus marks a pivotal moment in our journey towards delivering exceptional travel experiences. By harnessing Amadeus' innovative technology, we are set to redefine what it means to travel, making every journey smoother and more personalized than ever before."

The partnership is both a technology alliance and a strategic move that aligns with the growing needs and transformation of the global travel industry, focusing on enhancing the customer experience at every touchpoint.

With a legacy dating back to 1956, Omeir Travel Agency continues to embrace innovation and customer-centric strategies that define the future of travel. This renewed collaboration with Amadeus is expected to set new benchmarks in the industry—benefiting not only both organizations but, most importantly, the travelers they serve.

About Amadeus

Amadeus makes the experience of travel better for everyone, everywhere by inspiring innovation, partnerships and responsibility to people, places and planet.

Our technology powers the travel and tourism industry. Inspiring more open ways of working. More connected ways of thinking, centered around the traveler. Our open platform connects the global travel and hospitality ecosystem. From startups to big industry players and governments too. Together, transforming how travel works.

We are working to make travel a force for social and environmental good. A collective responsibility to protect and improve the people and places we visit, ensuring travel continues to make positive contribution to our world.

We apply innovation to meet new needs, to solve real challenges. Our truly diverse global workforce, made up of 150 nationalities, is passionate about travel and technology.

We are an IBEX 35 company, listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange under AMS.MC. We have also been recognized by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the last 13 years.

Amadeus. It’s how travel works better.

About Omeir Travel Agency

Founded in 1956, Omeir Travel Agency is a leading travel management company in the UAE, renowned for its award-winning service and customer-centric approach.

With decades of experience in both corporate travel and leisure travel, the agency combines deep market knowledge with ongoing investment in advanced travel technology and human capital development. Omeir Travel specializes in delivering seamless, personalized travel solutions tailored to the needs of businesses and individual travelers alike setting the standard for excellence, innovation, and reliability in the Middle East travel industry.