48-level residential tower Amaal 8 is set to deliver an unparalleled living experience with rich amenities in Dubai’s Meydan Horizon

Dubai, UAE: In a vibrant showcase of innovation and ambition, Amaal, a pioneering real estate developer powered by Ayana Holding, officially broke ground on its much-anticipated debut development project, Amaal 8, within the dynamic Meydan Horizon community. This 48-level mixed-use residential tower heralds a new chapter in urban living, combining modern design with sustainability and ultimate comfort.

The ceremony was attended by distinguished guests, including Amaal’s Chairman, Abdulla Lahej, and H.E. Lieutenant-General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, alongside senior dignitaries and executives from Amaal and Ayana Holding. The landmark event not only marks a significant milestone in Amaal’s journey but also reinforces its vision to shape the future of real estate in the region with future-forward developments that cater to modern aspirations.

Perched near the tranquil Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, Amaal 8 promises an elevated lifestyle in a nature-inspired backdrop. With panoramic views of the Flamingo Sanctuary and lush green surroundings, residents will enjoy a peaceful retreat with all the conveniences of city life. Designed with a focus on sustainability, the tower also incorporates eco-friendly technologies to minimise environmental impact while ensuring comfort and elegance.

“We are proud to announce the groundbreaking of our inaugural development project, Amaal 8—an urban residential tower that embodies our dedication to redefining the real estate market with properties that are distinguished by their innovation, elegance, and enduring value,” said Abdulla Lahej, Chairman of Amaal. “In partnership with H.E. Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, we are set to deliver an iconic residential tower that epitomises Dubai’s reputation for innovation and excellence. Amaal 8 is envisioned as more than just a development—it’s a destination crafted to foster a harmonious ecosystem where comfort and functionality seamlessly blend. It underscores our commitment to create homes that enhance the well-being of our residents and cultivate environments that reflect the pinnacle of excellence and well-being.”

H.E. Lieutenant-General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim said, “Partnering with Abdulla Lahej and Amaal on this project is an exciting endeavour that will establish a new benchmark for elevated residential standards in Dubai. Abdulla’s leadership and Ayana Holding’s extensive capabilities are pivotal in propelling this project to set new paradigms in residential living. Together, we look forward to delivering an iconic tower that will not only enhance Dubai’s architectural landscape but also offer residents a premier lifestyle.”

Amaal 8 is poised to become the quintessential address in Dubai, featuring a rich array of amenities, including fitness centers, swimming pools, children’s play areas, and beautifully landscaped gardens, along with retail outlets, entertainment, and dining options. With its commitment to innovative design and sustainability, Amaal 8 is set to become a beacon of modern living, embodying the developer’s vision for a thriving, eco-friendly community.

About Amaal

Amaal is an innovative real estate developer powered by the expertise of Ayana Holding. With a commitment to redefining modern living in the UAE, Amaal focuses on crafting residential masterpieces that blend sophistication with modern elegance. Led by Chairman Abdulla Lahej, the company leverages innovative designs, sustainable building practices, and the latest technological advancements to create unique, vibrant communities. Amaal is dedicated to exceeding the expectations of investors and residents alike, setting new benchmarks in the luxury real estate market.