“Eng. Moataz Abu Al-Hassan”: It is being built on an area of 11 thousand meters.. and is an outstanding leap in the retail sector



“Eng. Abdul Rahim Hussein”: We are keen to provide an enjoyable and comfortable shopping experience.. and it will open its doors within 6 months



“Eng. Walid Al-Ansari”: We aim to attract major local brands according to the best international specifications



Cairo: AMA Real Estate Development Company is poised to make a remarkable leap in the retail sector in New Aswan, by opening a grand-scale commercial project called “Al-Masa Mall”, at a total cost exceeding 500 million pounds.



Eng. Moataz Abu Al-Hassan, Chairman of the Board of Directors, revealed in press statements today that the "Al-Masa Mall" commercial project will be launched on an area of approximately 11 thousand square meters, and the mall is expected to open its doors to customers within the next six months.



Abu Al-Hassan continued his speech by saying: "We are proud to launch this major project that represents a real significant addition to the New Aswan City, and achieves a major shift in the retail sector, explaining that his company is very keen to provide all the needs of visitors in terms of services and facilities, ensuring an enjoyable and comfortable shopping experience.



Eng. Abdul Rahim Hussein, Managing Director of the company, said, "We hope that "Al-Masa Mall" project will contribute to stimulating the economic movement in New Aswan, as well as providing more job opportunities for young people."



Hussein confirmed that the project is a major addition to the urban landscape in New Aswan, as it will extend over a large area, and is scheduled to include a variety of Egyptian shops and brands, in addition to an entertainment area that meets the needs of all family members.



Eng. Walid Al-Ansari, General Manager of the company, said that this step comes within the framework of the company's plan and efforts aimed at expanding its customer base and attracting major local brands to work within this important project, according to the best international specifications.



Al-Ansari stressed that this huge project reflects the confidence that AMA Company places in the future of New Aswan, as well as the importance of investing in the commercial sector in the city. It also confirms the company's ability to attract investments and provide new job opportunities for the city's residents, which works to enhance the city's position as a promising tourist and commercial destination.



It is worth noting that AMA Company was established in Aswan in 1977, and its work focused on the field of infrastructure, real estate development and flood protection.