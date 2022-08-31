LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- AM Best’s annual MENA Insurance Market Briefing will be held on 18 October 2022, at 9:00 a.m. (GST), at The Address Boulevard in Dubai to discuss the insurance and reinsurance markets of the region.



The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region’s (re)insurance markets can be characterised as highly competitive and fragmented. Economies across the region are highly sensitive to energy prices as well, with many having a high correlation between oil prices and GDP growth. AM Best in early 2022 revised its market segment outlook on the Gulf Cooperation Council Insurance (GCC) region to stable, as insurers have largely demonstrated resilience in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent economic disruptions. These issues and other market forces will be discussed at the briefing.



Peter Englund, senior executive officer, Middle East, Zurich Insurance Company Ltd, will deliver the keynote presentation at the event, titled, “Operating in the DIFC Over the Years.”



Additionally, senior members of the AM Best team will review recent developments in the MENA region and try to anticipate their impacts in the short-to-medium term.



The event will conclude with a networking lunch for attendees to connect with AM Best and other industry professionals. To view the agenda and register, please visit http://www.ambest.com/conferences/imbMENA2022.



To preview the briefing with a recent discussion on the state of MENA (re)insurance markets, with Vasilis Katsipis, general manager, market development, in AM Best’s Dubai office, please go to http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=ambmena822.



