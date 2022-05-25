Neapolitan sartorial tradition comes to Kuwait, with plans for more branches in the region

Dubai, UAE: Alyasra Fashion – a leading fashion retailer in the region, is partnering with Isaia – a high-end Neapolitan brand, to bring its premium range of classic suits and bespoke menswear to shoppers in the Middle East. Headquartered in Napoli, Italy, Isaia is a well-established luxury brand endorsed by famous celebrities – from Robert Downey Junior to Tom Cruise.

Founded in the 1920s, Isaia conveys Neapolitan sartorial tradition across tailored suiting, knitwear, outerwear and accessories. It is easily distinguishable by its tiny red coral logo – believed to be a good-luck charm in Naples.

Isaia’s new branch in Kuwait at the Avenues Prestige Mall, which opened on 27 April, will serve the growing demand for luxury menswear in the region. The branch in Kuwait will be followed by new store openings in the region this year. Isaia already has a widespread presence in the key fashion markets around the world – including London, Milan, Moscow, New York and Tokyo. Its presence in key GCC markets is a sign of the brand’s continued expansion in high-growth markets.

In addition, Isaia plans to also launch its first ever premium dishdasha and shemagh and sandals collection in the Middle East soon. Offering utmost elegance and comfort, the dishdashas are specially tailored for each GCC market, with their own accompanying accessories. This reinforces Isaia’s commitment to crafting exquisite and high-quality garments that marry decadence with contemporary elements – including new fabrics and colours.

Bassel Idriss, CMO, Alyasra, said: “We are delighted to partner with a leading name in the men’s luxury fashion space. Isaia blends contemporary designs with its rich tailoring legacy from Napoli to deliver truly outstanding pieces of clothing. We are excited that our high-net-worth clients will now have access to a leading luxury Italian label closer to home at our branches in Kuwait and the rest of the GCC.”

Gianluca Isaia, President and CEO, Isaia, said: “The GCC is a key market for luxury apparel and it was simply a matter of time until we opened our doors to discerning clientele in the region. Isaia is all about bespoke and crafted luxury inspired by Neapolitan traditions, but more importantly, we are still a family business at heart. This has allowed us to retain our rich legacy of tailoring while still delivering contemporary designs.”

Isaia is the Italian brand of choice in several key markets around the world. It has witnessed annual double-digit growth across America, Europe, Asia, Japan and Italy. As luxury retail continues to grow in the GCC, the region is expected to become a key focus market for Isaia in the future.

ABOUT ALYASRA

Alyasra Fashion was established by Mohamed and Ahmed Yusuf Al Sager. The company began as a small family owned business as part of Yusuf Al Sager Holding, a regional trading and investment company. From the start, the company was a pioneer in bringing high-end brands to Kuwait.