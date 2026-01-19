London, United Kingdom & Cairo, Egypt: Alta Semper, a London-based private equity firm focused on healthcare and consumer investments across growth markets, today announced that it has signed definitive agreements to acquire a majority stake in Nature’s Rule, a leading sports nutrition and dietary supplements company headquartered in the UAE, with an established manufacturing presence in Egypt.

The acquisition is a majority investment in Prowell Holding, the parent company of Nature’s Rule, the operator of the largest fully dedicated sports nutrition and dietary supplements manufacturing facility in MENA. The company’s infrastructure and in-house R&D capabilities support a portfolio of private-label clients and proprietary brands, including Redrex, its flagship, market-leading sports nutrition brand developed in collaboration with global bodybuilding icon Mamdouh Elssbiay (“Big Ramy”).

The founders will retain a significant stake and continue to lead the business. The partnership will execute a focused value-creation plan to expand the product portfolio into broader health and wellness categories, enter new markets, and further institutionalize the platform through enhanced management and strategic partnerships. A core priority will be the development of affordable, nutritionally fortified products to address micronutrient deficiencies across underserved communities.

Kareem Ghaly, Director & Head of North Africa at Alta Semper, said "Nature’s Rule is a clear category champion, combining strong proprietary brands, a diversified export footprint, and a structurally advantaged manufacturing platform. We are excited to partner with the founders to scale the business into a pan-regional leader."

Mohammad Hammoudi and Mahmoud Sewilam, Co-Founders of Nature’s Rule, said, “This transaction marks a pivotal milestone for Nature’s Rule. Alta Semper shares our long-term vision and brings the strategic expertise needed to build a more resilient, institutional platform.”

Big Ramy, Co-Founder of Nature’s Rule, added, “We have always stood for quality and credibility. This partnership is an important step in scaling that vision through a more institutional lens.”

Afsane Jetha, Managing Partner & CEO of Alta Semper, concluded, “The Company’s success reflects the global pivot toward health & wellness and the strength of trusted local brands across growth markets and we are excited about this next phase of growth.”

Alta Semper was advised by Krossing Legal; Matouk Bassiouny & Hennawy; Saleh, Barsoum & Abdel-Aziz; Amra Health; and IBIS Consulting. Nexus Capital acted as the financial advisor to the Founders, supported by Amr & Partners.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

About Alta Semper Capital

Founded in 2015, Alta Semper is committed to democratising access to generational health and well-being across growth markets. The firm deploys strategic capital to support market-leading, high-impact businesses in the healthcare, consumer health, and health-tech sectors, with a particular focus on Africa.

About Nature’s Rule

Nature’s Rule, is a leading sports nutrition and dietary supplements group headquartered in the UAE, operating the region’s largest Egypt-based manufacturing facility and serves customers across MENA and internationally.

Source: AETOSWire

Contacts:

Kareem Ghaly

info@altasemper.com