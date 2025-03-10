Dubai, UAE – Alta Real Estate Development has partnered with the iconic Parisian fashion house Maison Margiela to create the brand’s first residences, an innovative concept set to transform boutique living in Dubai. This exclusive collection of 24 bespoke units will take shape in one of the city’s most prestigious locations (to be announced), embodying the maison’s signature aesthetic, reimagining boutique living and offering residents a space defined by creativity and individuality.

This landmark partnership unites Maison Margiela’s unconventional expression and nonconformity with Alta’s expertise in crafting extraordinary living spaces. Designed as a refined extension of the Maison’s distinctive design codes, delivering exceptional privacy, elegance, and innovation. Each residence seamlessly blends high fashion with architectural mastery, offering a lifestyle characterized by exquisite craftsmanship.

“As a developer, our vision is to collaborate with the world’s most influential brands to create unparalleled living experiences,” said Abdulla Al Tayer, Managing Director of Alta Real Estate Development. “Partnering with Maison Margiela allows us to push the boundaries of design and redefine luxury living in Dubai. These residences will be a testament to creativity, craftsmanship, and individuality.”

This collaboration is part of Alta’s broader vision to integrate global icons into the fabric of luxury living. Together, Alta Real Estate Development and Maison Margiela will set the stage to merge the brand’s forward-thinking design ethos with the timeless purity of architectural form.