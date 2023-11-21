Mr. C Residences Jumeirah has set a new benchmark in luxury living as the much-anticipated development has finally been completed, offering residents an unrivalled lifestyle of opulence and luxury

With its timeless design, modern amenities, and complete convenience, this marquee project has redefined the Dubai skyline

Dubai, UAE: ALTA Real Estate Development, a global leader in real estate development, is proud to announce the successful completion of their most prestigious project of the year, Mr. C Residences Jumeirah. This ultra-exclusive residential development represents the pinnacle of luxury living in Dubai and offers residents a new take on living in this bustling metropolis.

Mr. C Residences bring a truly unique lifestyle with the best of both worlds: the comforts of a private home combined with the legendary service of the 4th Generation of the Cipriani Family.

While the inventory is limited, here are 8 facts potential residents need to know:

The development was announced just 2 years ago, making it one of the fastest built projects in Dubai Each unit features a unique temperature-controlled plunge pool There are over 44,000 sq m of signature Cipriani millwork used Every apartment is fitted with the state-of-the-art smart home automation system, allowing residents set the mood with lights, curtains, sound The residences are a plastic free haven with built-in drinkable water filters throughout Signature triplex features a large rooftop pool with 360 views of the Dubai skyline Dedicated Director of Residences is available 24/7 to address all residents’ requests Bellini café is serving authentic Italian directly to residents’ homes and the pool deck

Residents also have access to unparalleled privacy, exclusivity, luxury, and refinement along with lifestyle luxuries and personalised services like a 24-hour concierge, a host of amenities including a spa, yoga room, screening room, a stunning pool deck, a private chef for hire, butler service, and valet.

Abdulla Al Tayer, the Managing Director of ALTA Real Estate Development, shared his thoughts on this milestone, saying, "Mr. C Residences Jumeirah is a testament to our dedication to offering unique, sophisticated, and luxurious living experiences. We are proud to have completed our most significant project of the year, and we look forward to welcoming our discerning residents to this iconic development."

Mr. C Residences Jumeirah is the result of a collaboration between ALTA Real Estate Development and Ignazio and Maggio Cipriani. The project's visionary architect, Bernardo Fort Brescia, drew inspiration from natural forms found in desert dunes and ocean waves to create the iconic and eye-catching design. The interiors of the residence exude a luxury yacht feel, enriched by the elegant Italian finesse of the Mr. C brand.

Mr. C Residences Jumeirah caters to individuals who appreciate the finer things in life, valuing simplicity as the ultimate sophistication. It is a residence that embodies the belief that modern living is defined by attention to the smallest of details.

With the completion of Mr. C Residences Jumeirah and ALTA's commitment to excellence and innovation, the company has truly solidified its position as a leader in the real estate industry.

For more information on Mr. C Residences Jumeirah, please visit www.mrcresidencesjumeirah.com.