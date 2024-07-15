The Riyadh office will also host the Services Digital Centre, aimed at advancing Alstom’s capabilities in condition-based and predictive maintenance.

Alstom, the global leader in green and smart mobility solutions, today proudly inaugurates its opening of their regional headquarters in Riyadh. This significant step underscores Alstom’s commitment to advancing sustainable mobility and its long-standing role in shaping the region’s railway development.

Strategically located in the capital of Saudi Arabia, the new headquarters is designed to enhance Alstom’s operations throughout the Gulf and beyond. This includes fostering growth and development, improving the oversight of key projects and optimizing railway maintenance.

The inauguration also marks Mohamed Khalil’s new responsibility as Managing Director of Alstom’s Regional Headquarter in Riyadh, having led the business in the Saudi Arabia since 2022

Mohamed Khalil said: "Today marks a landmark moment as we open our advanced regional headquarters here in Riyadh – a talent hub where we tap into a dynamic pool of skilled professionals to drive innovation and growth. With a strong legacy spanning over 70 years, Alstom continues to lead in technological advancements and environmental responsibility. Our new office location, in the King Abdallah Financial District (KAFD), will serve as a center for our Middle East operations, staffed by rail mobility engineers and data scientists to provide advanced expertise and digital services.”

The Riyadh office also welcomes the establishment of the Services Digital Centre, a core part of Alstom’s strategy to advance condition-based and predictive maintenance for railway assets. HealthHub, Alstom’s web-based platform solution for predictive maintenance, optimizes maintenance operations, reduces downtime, and ensures high availability and reliability of railway services, supporting fleets globally.

The first week at the office was marked by the attendance of His Excellency Eng. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, Minister of Investment of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Gautam Sashittal, CEO of KAFD. The deep-rooted partnership between the Saudi Arabia and France is pivotal as both countries work towards their respective economic plans—Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and France's 2030 plan—under the dynamic leadership of His Royal Highness King Salman and President Emmanuel Macron, respectively.

Alstom™ is the protected trademark of the Alstom Group.

About Alstom

Alstom commits to contribute to a low carbon future by developing and promoting innovative and sustainable transportation solutions that people enjoy riding. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. With its presence in 64 countries and a talent base of over 84,700 people from 184 nationalities, the company focuses its design, innovation, and project management skills to where mobility solutions are needed most. Listed in France, Alstom generated revenues of €17.6 billion for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2024.

For more information, please visit www.alstom.com.

Contacts

Press - KSA, GCC and Türkiye

Suad SHAMMA

suad.shamma@alstomgroup.com

Buket AKÇORA KOÇ

buket.akcora@alstomgroup.com