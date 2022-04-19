As customers increasingly go digital when they shop, Alshaya Group, one of the world’s leading international franchise operators, has launched a seamless and convenient online gifting experience, perfect for treating family and friends whatever the occasion.

eGift cards work exactly like a physical gift card but are purchased online through participating eCommerce sites. Customers can shop for branded eGift cards to the value of their choice, and valid in the country of issue, with a choice of card designs including birthdays and anniversaries.

The cards can be gifted by SMS or emailed to the lucky recipient who can spend the value in full or spread its use across multiple purchases. They can also use the eGift card as a digital wallet that they can top up anytime they want. Available in a choice of denominations and valid for a year from the date of issue, eGift cards can be used online and in-store by using the card’s QR code at the till point for redemption. Cards can be linked to the customer’s online account for quick and easy shopping.

Branded eGift cards for Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret are available today in Kuwait, KSA and the UAE, with further brands going live shortly including American Eagle, Debenhams, COS, Boots, Foot Locker, H&M, Mothercare, Muji, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids and West Elm. Customers can access their preferred brand site directly or visit the Customer Zone on Alshaya.com to discover availability.

eGift cards are the latest product emerging from Alshaya’s Digital Hub which is driving ongoing digital transformation in line with changing consumer shopping habits. Complementing its portfolio of thousands of stores, cafes, restaurants and leisure destinations, Alshaya now has the largest digital footprint in MENA, with over 100 websites and apps and a growing range of new digital solutions including new payment tools and new loyalty programmes. This latest launch of eGift cards reflects Alshaya’s commitment to providing personal, relevant and effortless shopping experiences.

Commenting Paul Morris, Chief Digital Officer at Alshaya Group said, “Our focus is on meeting the wants and needs of our customers to ensure effortless experiences and serve them in the way that is most natural to them. We want to delight our customers every day, whether they choose to shop in-store, on a mobile device or through a browser.

By extending our already popular Gift Cards into a digital format we give customers the option to instantly gift their loved ones and celebrate special occasions.”

About Alshaya Group

Alshaya Group is a dynamic family-owned enterprise first established in Kuwait in 1890. With a consistent record of growth and innovation, Alshaya Group is one of the world’s leading brand franchise operators, offering customers an unparalleled choice of well-loved international brands, including Starbucks, H&M, Mothercare, Debenhams, American Eagle Outfitters, P.F. Chang’s, The Cheesecake Factory, The Body Shop, M.A.C, Victoria’s Secret, Boots, Pottery Barn and KidZania.

Alshaya Group’s portfolio extends across MENA, Turkey, and Europe, with thousands of stores, cafes, restaurants and leisure destinations, as well as an extensive online and digital business.

Operating in multiple sectors, including Fashion, Food, Health & Beauty, Pharmacy, Home Furnishings and Leisure & Entertainment, Alshaya Group colleagues are united by a commitment to delivering excellent customer service and brand experiences.

Fresh, modern, and relevant, Alshaya’s constantly evolving retail portfolio reflects the choices and lifestyle of its customers. From flagship stores and restaurants in prestige malls to local coffee shops, drive-thru’s, and online, Alshaya Group brings customers the brands they love in the places they want to be.

Learn more about Alshaya Group at www.alshaya.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

