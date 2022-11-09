Leading international retail franchise operator Alshaya Group witnessed a winning streak at the recent Global Retail & Leisure International (RLI) 2022 Awards. Considered the most prestigious of events, the RLI Awards were presented at a glittering ceremony hosted in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, amidst an audience of international retailers, leisure and shopping centre developers and operators.

Alshaya Group was recognised as the Global Retailer of the year and Entertainment & Leisure Operator of the Year and was highly commended as Middle East Retailer at the awards. The global retailer award highlighted the company as a world-class operator across all facets of the business, delivering exceptional retail experiences, growth, and technological transformation to reflect evolving industry trends.

Commenting on the win, John Hadden, CEO of Alshaya Group said: “It’s an honour to be recognised at the RLI Awards yet again. The awards are validation that reflects not only the company’s successful growth but also the relentless efforts taken by our teams in enhancing our customers’ experiences through great service, across the region and beyond.”

Alshaya was chosen from a list of four finalists which included some of the region’s leading retail groups. The RLI awards have been instituted by Retail and Leisure International, London, the only global magazine that covers the retail and leisure sectors and confers awards across 18 categories. It has become one of the most highly anticipated events in the global retail and leisure calendar.

-Ends-

About Alshaya Group

Alshaya Group is a dynamic family-owned enterprise, first established in Kuwait in 1890. With a consistent record of growth and innovation, Alshaya Group is one of the world’s leading brand franchise operators, offering an unparalleled choice of well-loved international brands to customers,

Alshaya Group’s portfolio extends across MENA, Turkey and Europe, with thousands of stores, cafes, restaurants and leisure destinations, as well as a large scale online and digital business.

Operating in multiple sectors including Fashion, Food, Health & Beauty, Pharmacy, Home Furnishings and Leisure & Entertainment, Alshaya Group colleagues are united by a commitment to authentically deliver great customer service and brand experiences.

Fresh, modern and relevant, Alshaya’s constantly evolving portfolio reflects the choices and lifestyle of its customers. From flagship stores and restaurants in prestige malls, through to local coffee shops, drive-thrus and online, Alshaya Group brings customers the brands they love in the places they want to be. Brands such as Starbucks, H&M, Mothercare, Debenhams, American Eagle Outfitters, P.F. Chang’s, The Cheesecake Factory, The Body Shop, M.A.C, Victoria’s Secret, Boots, Pottery Barn and KidZania.

Learn more about Alshaya Group at www.alshaya.com. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

For further information, please contact:

Diala Nahle, Sr. External Communications Manager (Corporate)

Email: diala.nahle@alshaya.com