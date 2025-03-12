Dubai, UAE: Attention all Disney fans in the UAE - it’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for! Alshaya Group are bringing not one, but two standalone Disney Stores to the UAE. That’s right – Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi and Dubai Mall will both see the beloved Store open in March, bringing the unique experiences and products that fans have come to associate with Disney Stores around the world to the Emirates for the very first time.

John Hadden, Alshaya Group CEO, said: “We are very proud to be bringing the first standalone Disney Stores to the UAE, with both Abu Dhabi and the flagship store in Dubai opening just before Eid al-Fitr. We are sure that Disney fans from across the Emirates - and visitors too – are excited to experience everything Disney has to offer; and stay tuned for some exclusive opening events during March and April!”

Sara Grewal – Vice President, Retail APAC at The Walt Disney Company, commented: “We’re beyond thrilled that Alshaya are bringing not one, but two Disney Stores to the UAE for the first time. These world-class stores will bring guests so much more than a retail opportunity. It truly is a Disney experience – and a magical one. Fans can connect with their favorite Disney stories and characters in person and create new memories that will last a lifetime. We are grateful to be able to share this with our fans in the UAE and cannot wait to welcome everyone to the new Abu Dhabi and Dubai stores. There is something for everyone!”

Guests of all ages can expect an enchanting retail journey at both Disney Stores and immerse in the Disney magic they know and love. Discover special “Story Arc” corners that are magical portals into different beloved Disney stories, taking guests from the everyday into extraordinary worlds filled with magic, heroism, and timeless tales with carefully curated experiences and interactive displays.

Look out for delightful photo spots with beautifully created wall murals and 3-D sculptures of fan-favorite characters like Mickey Mouse and Winnie the Pooh, which are all uniquely designed for each Store. With a wide range of products available and lines exclusive to the Middle East, shop the stories you love from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars at Disney Store. This includes apparel, costumes and accessories, toys and plush, and home décor and collectibles.

The Disney Store in Abu Dhabi will open its doors on 26 March on the ground floor at Yas Mall. On 28 March, just a few days later, the flagship Disney Store will open on the second floor in Dubai Mall, near the Dubai Aquarium.

Stay tuned for an array of fun surprises, special guests, and Disney magic to mark the occasions. Don’t forget to stop by the region’s other standalone Disney Stores, at The Avenues Mall in Kuwait and at Qatar’s Doha Festival City.

