KUWAIT – Alshaya Group has today announced that it has acquired the Starbucks Greece & Cyprus licensed business, becoming the new exclusive owner and operator of the business, which was formerly operated by Marinopoulos family and led by Managing Director, Giannis Marinopoulos, who will return to the family business.

Opening in 2002, Starbucks Greece & Cyprus operates 30 stores in Greece and 18 in Cyprus and employs around 500 people.

As one of Starbucks’ largest and long-standing licensed partners across the world, since it’s first Starbucks in Kuwait in 1999, Alshaya Group now operates over 2,000 stores in 13 countries, offering the unique Starbucks experience to over one million customers every day.

Saleh Alshaya, President of Starbucks at Alshaya Group, said: “With today’s announcement, we are continuing our vision of growth for our licensed Starbucks business, and we look forward to working with our new colleagues to offer even more choice for our customers to experience their favourite Starbucks coffee across Greece and Cyprus. This is an exciting time for our business, and we look forward to a great future.”

Duncan Moir, President of Starbucks EMEA, said: “We are looking forward to working with Alshaya Group to bring Starbucks to even more coffee lovers across Greece and Cyprus. I’d like to thank the Marinopoulos Group for their long-standing partnership over the last 24 years. As one of one of the world’s leading brand franchisee operators and our largest licensed partner, Alshaya Group is well placed to take the Starbucks experience in the region to new heights and success.”

Giannis Marinopoulos of the Marinopoulos Group added: “I’d like to thank all our colleagues and customers for their support of our business since 2002 and wish Alshaya Group every success. In addition, we would like to thank Starbucks for the long-standing support, partnership and trust given to the Marinopoulos family for the last 24 years.”

Under the new leadership of Alshaya Group’s Starbucks Greece & Cyprus Business Manager, Jacqueline Delpippo, the immediate priority is to ensure a smooth transition continue to serve Starbucks customers.

Over time, Alshaya Starbucks Greece & Cyprus will look at how the customer experience can be enhanced and look at opportunities to grow the business across the region.

The new operating entity will be officially known as Alshaya Hellas SMSA in Greece, and in Cyprus the company is named Murgab Cyprus Ltd.

About Alshaya Group

Alshaya Group is a dynamic family-owned business, first established in Kuwait in 1890. With a consistent record of growth and innovation, Alshaya Group is one of the world’s leading brand franchise operators, offering an unparalleled choice of over 50 well-loved, international brands to customers.

Alshaya Group’s portfolio extends across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Türkiye and Europe, with over 3,500 stores, cafes, restaurants, and leisure destinations, major logistics and food production operations, as well as over 125 online and digital businesses including one of the region’s biggest retail loyalty programmes, Aura.

Operating in multiple sectors including Fashion, Food, Health & Beauty, Pharmacy, and Hospitality & Entertainment, over 50,000 Alshaya colleagues are united by a commitment to authentically deliver great customer service and brand experiences.

From flagship stores and restaurants in prestige malls, through to local coffee shops, drive-thrus and online, Alshaya Group brings customers the experiences they want with the brands they love, in the ways they choose - including Starbucks, American Eagle, Footlocker, Victoria’s Secret, H&M, Bath & Body Works, Charlotte Tilbury, Raising Cane’s, Shake Shack, Chipotle, Primark, and Ulta Beauty.

Learn more about Alshaya Group at www.alshaya.com

About Starbucks

Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to responsibly sourcing and roasting high-quality arabica coffee. Today, with a global footprint of more than 40,000 company-operated and licensed coffeehouses and a growing presence in consumer-packaged goods, we are the world’s premier purveyor of specialty coffee. Through our unwavering commitment to excellence and our guiding principles, we bring the unique Starbucks Experience to life for every customer through every cup. To share in the experience, please visit us in our stores or online at about.starbucks.com or starbucks.com. Contact info: press@starbucks.com