Alpha Pharma to hold marketing authorization rights for private label for plasma derivatives products for KSA market

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Alpha Pharma, a leading Saudi pharmaceutical company and manufacturer of specialty generics and innovative pharmaceutical products, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Biotest AG for Alpha Pharma's private label of the plasma derivatives products for the KSA market.

The company makes this strategic step in alignment with the Saudi Vision 2030 and follows His Royal Highness Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohamed Bin Salman on supporting the national security of medicines and encouraging the local manufacturers to localize the manufacturing of critical medicines to fulfill/address country's increasing healthcare needs.

Alpha Pharma to become the first Saudi manufacturer to enter the field of plasma products in KSA and the GCC region. The company has recognized the significant potential and effectiveness of plasma-based treatments for patients suffering from various immune or blood illnesses and it aspires to be the leading producer and provider of innovative plasma-based therapies in the region.

“I am proud to see Alpha Pharma establishing strategic partnership with Biotest AG and creating the unique opportunity of being the first Saudi producer of plasma- based innovative therapies for patients in Saudi and other countries across the GCC region.” - said Shaikh Yaser Al Naghi, Chairman of Alpha Pharma and Group CEO of Cigalah Healthcare.

“Today marks a very important moment for Alpha Pharma, and we are looking forward to collaborating with Biotest AG on bringing first plasma derivatives product solutions to our region” – added Dr. Murad Al Saggaf, General Manager of Alpha Pharma.

"We are very excited to form part of this strategic collaboration which will contribute to the development of the Saudi Arabian health system and will allow more people to have access to our treatments,” - said Dr Enrico D'Aiuto, Senior Vice President Commercials Operation of Biotest.

Until the new infrastructure is operative, Biotest AG will continue to guarantee the supply of plasma-derived products to Saudi Arabia through the supply and distribution agreement with Cigalah Healthcare.

Biotest AG will provide the knowledge and technical expertise and will also supply plasma medicines through to Saudi Arabia until Alpha Pharma becomes capable of producing them.

Biotest AG and Alpha Pharma are establishing a new way of partnership with a stepwise approach that includes localization steps in the country, self-sufficiency for plasma proteins products in the Saudi market, and increasing access to therapies for Saudi Arabia patients.

-Ends-

About human blood plasma

Human blood plasma is a raw material used to produce plasma derived products, which are used to treat various illnesses of the immune system, the blood system, as well as in emergency medicine. Biotest ranks as one of the world's largest plasma protein product manufacturing groups.

About Alpha Pharma

Alpha Pharma, established in 2017, is one of the leading branded-generic pharmaceutical producers with a strong focus on quality, affordable medicines. The company caters to the healthcare needs in several markets across the MEA region and is committed to upholding the highest manufacturing standards and quality, ensuring the safety of patients.

Alpha Pharma’s world-class manufacturing plant has the capacity to produce up to 1 billion tablets, 300 million capsules and 30 million bottles of syrups and suspensions per year. Alpha Pharma is a part of the Cigalah Group, one of the largest healthcare distributors in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

For more information, please visit our website: www.alphapharma.com.sa

About Biotest

Biotest is a provider of plasma proteins and biological drugs. With a value-added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialized primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, hematology and intensive care medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and hematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 2,100 employees worldwide. The ordinary and preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the German stock exchange.

*Source: AETOSWire

Contacts:

Mohammed Abu Al Fadhl

m.a.abualfadhl@alphapharma.com.sa