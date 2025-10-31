Abu Dhabi, UAE: Alpha Dhabi Holding PJSC (“Alpha Dhabi” or “the Group”), one of the fastest-growing investment holding companies in the MENA region, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX: AlphaDhabi), today announced the sale of its entire shareholding (8.50%) in Modon Holding (“Modon”), a leading real estate and infrastructure development platform, to L’imad Holding Company PJSC, a wholly owned entity of the Abu Dhabi Government.

This transaction is a deliberate, strategic move as part of Alpha Dhabi’s active portfolio management program. The divestment is aimed at maintaining balanced exposure across sectors and geographies, while unlocking additional liquidity to support the Group’s diversified growth strategy. Alpha Dhabi remains committed to strategically vital sectors and driving growth across its eight verticals, including climate capital, real estate, hospitality, construction, industry, energy, healthcare, and investments.

Since Alpha Dhabi’s acquisition of its stake in Modon, the company has rapidly scaled to a market-leading position. In FY 2024, Modon delivered multi-billion-dirham revenues and strong profitability, with momentum continuing into the first half of 2025. The period also saw record real estate sales and a robust revenue backlog, underscoring the resilience and positive outlook of Modon’s platform.

Eng. Hamad Al Ameri, Managing Director and Group CEO of Alpha Dhabi Holding PJSC, said: “this transaction, reflects our strategy to invest primarily in Abu Dhabi-based companies that are, or have the potential to become, regional and global champions and exit to deliver superior returns for shareholders. Alpha Dhabi is actively supporting the growth of its portfolio companies, building scale, diversifying the platform, and creating synergies across businesses to deliver value for shareholders. We will continue to recycle capital as part of rebalancing our portfolio and ensuring that we have sufficient liquidity to pursue both organic and inorganic opportunities.”

Alpha Dhabi’s portfolio is balanced between steady, recurring income businesses and high-growth, disruptive companies. The Group leverages its scale and agility to capitalise on market and investment opportunities, driving value across its platform. Alpha Dhabi will continue to build a diversified portfolio through investments in sectors and geographies closely aligned with its core areas of expertise.

About Alpha Dhabi Holding

Alpha Dhabi Holding (ADH), a UAE listed group, was established in 2013 and is one of the fastest growing Abu Dhabi based investment holding companies, with more than 250 businesses spread across healthcare, renewable energy, petrochemicals and other industries such as real estate, construction and hospitality and geographies with ADH’s portfolio companies’ divers in more than 45 countries. With over 95,000 employees, ADH is a strategic contributor to the UAE economy and is committed to drive continuous growth for its stakeholders through investments in emerging businesses, supporting innovation and diversity.

For more information, please visit www.alphadhabi.com. You can also follow “Alpha Dhabi Holding” on X, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Youtube and Tiktok.

