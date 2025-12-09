Abu Dhabi, UAE: Alpha Dhabi Holding PJSC (“Alpha Dhabi”), one of the fastest-growing investment holding companies in the MENA region, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX: AlphaDhabi), and Mubadala Investment Company PJSC (“Mubadala”), an Abu Dhabi sovereign investor, have announced that their joint venture has acquired a European Direct Lending portfolio managed by Apollo Global Management (“Apollo”). Apollo continues to manage and grow the portfolio post-acquisition.

Since its establishment in 2023, the Alpha Dhabi – Mubadala joint venture has focused on identifying and deploying capital into compelling credit opportunities in sectors and geographies that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. The European Direct Lending portfolio introduces new positions in Consumer Services and Goods, in addition to exposure in Healthcare, High Technology, Business Services, and Financial Services.

Eng. Hamad Al Ameri, Managing Director and Group CEO of Alpha Dhabi Holding PJSC, said: “This acquisition represents a transformative step forward for our joint venture, expanding its exposure to some of the world’s most dynamic markets across sectors driving the economy of the future. Apollo EDL portfolio will complement our existing assets further positioning it to unlock further growth and diversification opportunities. As part of its long-term strategy, this value-driven acquisition reinforces the core ambition of the joint venture: to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns while maintaining a disciplined approach to credit investing.”

Omar Eraiqaat, Deputy CEO of Credit and Special Situations at Mubadala, added: “The acquisition of a European Direct Lending portfolio marks a significant milestone for our joint venture with Alpha Dhabi as it advances our strategy to build a resilient, scaled credit platform across the UK and Europe, and reinforces our commitment to disciplined deployment.”

Jim Vanek, Partner and Co-Head of Global Performing Credit at Apollo, said: “We’ve had a long and fruitful partnership with Mubadala and Alpha Dhabi, and we are pleased to support this transaction as their joint venture seeks to benefit from senior secured European direct lending exposure. We continue to see attractive risk-adjusted credit opportunities and a growing, structural need for private capital in Europe.”

As of September 2025, the joint venture’s portfolio has grown to approximately $1 billion in assets across 24 obligors. The addition of Apollo EDL’s high-quality $0.6 billion portfolio will increase the joint venture’s pro forma assets under management to approximately $1.6 billion across 39 obligors.

The acquisition also establishes a strong ongoing deal-flow pipeline, supporting deployment objectives as the firm advances toward its $2.5 billion commitment programme.

About Alpha Dhabi Holding

Alpha Dhabi Holding (ADH), a UAE listed group, was established in 2013 and is one of the fastest growing Abu Dhabi based investment holding companies, with more than 250 businesses spread across healthcare, renewable energy, petrochemicals and other industries such as real estate, construction and hospitality and geographies with ADH's portfolio companies’ divers in more than 45 countries. With over 95,000 employees, ADH is a strategic contributor to the UAE economy and is committed to drive continuous growth for its stakeholders through investments in emerging businesses, supporting innovation and diversity.

For more information, please visit www.alphadhabi.com. You can also follow "Alpha Dhabi Holding" on X, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Mubadala Investment Company

Mubadala Investment Company is a sovereign investor managing a global portfolio, aimed at generating sustainable financial returns for the Government of Abu Dhabi.

Mubadala’s US $330 billion portfolio spans six continents with interests in multiple sectors and asset classes. The company leverages its deep sectoral expertise and long-standing partnerships to drive sustainable growth and profit, while supporting the continued diversification and global integration of the economy of the United Arab Emirates.For more information about Mubadala Investment Company, please visit: www.mubadala.com

