This sanctuary of relaxation and comfort, with high-end convenient amenities, and exclusive underground parking that can take up to 15 cars is set to be completed for the first quarter of 2023 by Alpago Properties

Dubai, UAE: Alpago Properties, the leading high-end real estate developer known for developing residential, commercial and hospitality projects announced Dubai’s biggest and most expensive luxury property and only double signature villa Casa Del Sole, on Frond G of the iconic Palm Jumeirah, known as the Billionaires’ Row of the Middle East.

In what is set to be the most expensive double signature villa on Dubai property. Market upon completion by the first quarter of 2023, Casa Del Sole is a modern masterpiece and a true architectural wonder surrounded by the crystal-clear waters of the Arabian Gulf and has a complete view of Atlantis, the Palm and Atlantis, the Royal.

Developed by the Ayyildiz brothers of Alpago Properties, this double signature villa is a marvelous addition to the already incredible line-up of breathtaking properties in the collection of signature villas on the Billionaires’ Row of the Palm Jumeirah.

Murat Ayyildiz, Founder, Alpago Group, commented on the newest development, “We are pleased to launch Dubai’s only double signature villa on the Palm Jumeirah billionarie’s row, underlining our commitment to continue developing ultra-luxurious properties. Case Del Sole is a true work of art and we are delighted to announce it is nearing completion to be ready for the first quarter of 2023.

Boasting 8 bedrooms, Casa Del Sole has been built over four levels (Basement, Ground, First, Second Floors) on a plot of 28,000 sq. ft., and it has an enclosed area about 25,000 sq. ft. making it the biggest signature villa in Alpago Properties’ collection of six located on Palm Jumeirah’s Frond G billionaire’s row.

Ridvan Ayyildiz, Chairman, Alpago Group, commented, “At Alpago Properties we continuously aim to create unrivalled properties that are at the pinnacle of luxury, style, and convenience. This double-signature villa features the highest quality of amenities and perfectly combines top-end design with prime functionality to create an iconic landmark on the real estate landscape of Dubai.”

Casa Del Sole double signature masterpiece is the result of a collaborative effort between multi-awards winning firm SAOTA, a conglomerate of architects offering expertise in the high-end real instate industry across the six continents and CK architecture interiors, an international firm specialising in the luxury real estate industry.

This architectural and interior design masterpiece is a prime example of embracing the beauty of the natural surroundings and incorporating it into the overall design. With fluidity throughout the whole design in terms of aesthetics and practicality, it has opulence and convenience in abundance.

Individual rooms of the villa are constructed with an open-air design, allowing fresh breezes to permeate the dwelling and create an incredibly open and relaxed living space like no other. Casa Del Sole is a modern-day palace, which features chic and favorable amenities such as a Home Cinema, Private Bowling Alley, Infinity Pool, High-end Sauna, Hammam, Jacuzzi, and a Bar & Lounge Terrace that are outstandingly designed and second-to-none.

To add to its already exquisite appeal, this villa has high-end basement parking that can fit up to 15 cars. This exclusive basement parking can only be found among the villas developed by Alpago Properties in the Billionaires’ Row of Palm Jumeirah.

The striking and creative architectural design of the villa is not only one-of-a-kind; the atmosphere it creates is one of tranquillity, seclusion, and relaxation within the Billionaires’ Row. In line with its mission, “Redefining Luxury Living” Alpago Properties has truly mastered this with the magnificent Casa Del Sole.

Casa Del Sole is now on the market for prospective buyers. For more information about Alpago Properties and other projects visit www.alpagoproperties.com