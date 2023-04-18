Aloft Muscat brings the brand’s energetic spaces, imaginative culinary experiences, and music-inspired programming to the city

MUSCAT, OMAN – Aloft Hotels, the design-driven hotel brand for music lovers and travellers, and part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands, arrives in Muscat today, marking the brand’s debut in the Sultanate of Oman.

Anchored in design, culture, and music, the 193-guestroom hotel brings the brand’s bold modern style to the capital and its vibrant social scene with buzzing open spaces to connect. Each of the urban inspired, loft-style guestrooms feature high ceilings, plush platform beds and 50-inch LED TVs. The modern bathrooms feature walk-in rainfall showers and custom Aloft bath amenities.

“Oman is a thriving leisure destination for travellers who seek original experiences and warm hospitality,” said Sandra Schulze-Potgieter, Vice President – Premium and Select Brands, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International. “Driven by bold design Aloft Muscat is a place for creative self-expressers to meet and mingle.”

“With this first venture into the hotel market, we were eager to apply the knowledge and expertise we have gained from 35 years in real-estate development to create an exciting, fresh new destination,” said Mr. Aadil Thomas Alexander, Owner and Executive Director. “Aloft Muscat represents a space where style is necessary, connectivity keeps up with you, social scenes are vibrant, and the only direction is forward. As well as being a hot spot in its own right, the hotel will act as a wonderful base to explore the dynamic city of Muscat and the intriguing expanses of the rest of Oman.”

The hotel’s signature public spaces are designed as innovative, comfortable places to socialize and relax. At the sleek Re:mixSM lounge, guests can enjoy a game of pool, with day-to-night lighting and music to switch up the vibe. Dining destinations include the brand’s signature bar W XYZ®, an outdoor space to enjoy a meal at Arcade, which offers global craft beverages and delicious international comfort food, or Re:fuel by AloftSM, which offers a self-serve grab-and-go option for snacks. Guests can build their own burger from the bun all the way to the sauce at California Beach-inspired eatery Wave Burger, while The Backstage dining space serves up world-class international cuisine with a Mediterranean twist for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

A haven for digital nomads and business guests, the hotel has three state-of-the-art Tactic meeting rooms for up to 40 people, equipped with state-of-the-art A/V, plasma TV, and fast complimentary WiFi.

Additional facilities include Re:charge℠ gym, a day or night fitness center equipped with all the tools to keep you healthy, and Splash Pool, where guests can jump in and revive or lounge in style from morning to night.

“We’re excited to debut Aloft Hotels in Oman which represents an exciting new addition to the capital’s skyline,” said Danny Al Chayeb, General Manager, Aloft Muscat. “Our entire team looks forward to welcoming global travellers and residents alike to experience Aloft’s design-driven spaces and music programming.”

Located 10 minutes from Muscat International Airport, Aloft Muscat is within easy reach of a host of cultural and leisure attractions, including Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque, Royal Opera House Muscat, Oman Convention and Exhibition Center and Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex, plus three major golf courses and two of the city’s largest malls.

To celebrate the opening of Aloft Muscat, exclusive opening rates start from OMR 27 including breakfast, and 20% off on food and beverage. The grand opening package is available until August 30, 2023. For more information, please visit www.aloftmuscat.com or call +968 22701 777

-Ends-

About Aloft Hotels®

Aloft Hotels currently encompasses over 220 hotels in 29 countries and territories. Catering to a music-loving crowd, the brand offers vibrant, eclectic spaces that thrive off bringing people together. A brand for music lovers and music makers alike, Aloft is best known for its emphasis on innovative music programming through its Live at Aloft platform. Signature brand amenities include WXYZ® bar, Re:mix® lounge, grab-and-go breakfast concept Re:fuel by Aloft®, and pet-friendly program Arf® (Animals R Fun). Aloft moves to its own beat – it is Different. By Design. For more information, visit www.alofthotels.com and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Aloft is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy’s extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

