Luxury fashion and lifestyle brand Alo Yoga opened its newest flagship store at The Dubai Mall today in partnership with Alshaya Group, one of the world’s leading international retail franchise operators. The opening also marked the launch of the brand’s ecommerce shopping platform in the country.



Sprawling across 833 sqm, the store’s expansive layout showcases the brands latest collections of high-performance activewear and on-trend leisurewear. An in-store organic beverage bar and yoga terrace builds on Alo’s global mission to spread mindful movement, inspire wellness, and create community.



The Los Angeles-based brand aims to elevate luxury activewear from the studio to the street, with high-quality, ethically made, and environmentally friendly apparel and wellness products for both men and women.



Rebecca Jobo, President of Wellness Division at Alshaya Group, said, “Dubai's thriving fitness community is a perfect match for Alo's dedication to community and experience. With the opening of Alo’s flagship store in Dubai, and online, we are looking forward to connecting with our customers, through popular activewear styles, fitness apparel and accessories. Our expansion model continues to focus on commitment and convenience, as we expand Alo into other markets.”



Alo Yoga debuted in Kuwait at The Avenues in 2022. Alshaya Group is set to expand the brand into Qatar, later this year.

About Alo

Alo Yoga (Alo) is a Los Angeles-based premium lifestyle brand specializing in luxury activewear with a mission to spread mindful movement, inspire wellness and create community. Since launching in 2007, Alo has become a global leader in activewear design and franchised fabrics. Since day one, Alo has been eco-aware and has been W.R.A.P. Certified in a humane and sweat-shop-free environment. An acronym for Air, Land, and Ocean, Alo has a studio-to-street mentality that transcends fashion and goes beyond the mat. Alo is available online at www.aloyoga.com and Alo Sanctuaries in Los Angeles, New York, Miami, San Diego, Scottsdale, Austin, and select retailers.

Today, Alo operates 84 stores throughout the world and ships globally via its website.



About Alshaya Group

Alshaya Group is a dynamic family-owned enterprise, first established in Kuwait in 1890. With a consistent record of growth and innovation, Alshaya Group is one of the world’s leading brand franchise operators, offering an unparalleled choice of well-loved international brands to customers,

Alshaya Group’s portfolio extends across MENA, Turkiye and Europe, with thousands of stores, cafes, restaurants and leisure destinations, as well as a large scale online and digital business.

Operating in multiple sectors including Fashion, Food, Health & Beauty, Pharmacy, Home Furnishings and Leisure & Entertainment, Alshaya Group colleagues are united by a commitment to authentically deliver great customer service and brand experiences.



Fresh, modern and relevant, Alshaya’s constantly evolving portfolio reflects the choices and lifestyle of its customers. From flagship stores and restaurants in prestige malls, through to local coffee shops, drive-thrus and online, Alshaya Group brings customers the brands they love in the places they want to be. Brands such as Starbucks, H&M, Mothercare, Debenhams, American Eagle Outfitters, P.F. Chang’s, The Cheesecake Factory, The Body Shop, M.A.C, Victoria’s Secret, Boots, Pottery Barn and KidZania.



Learn more about Alshaya Group at www.alshaya.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.