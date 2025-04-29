Building on Singapore's visa-free travel programme, the tripartite highlights the city's unique proposition as a green metropolis where luxury retail, world-class attractions and trendy lifestyle entertainment offerings create extraordinary experiences for Saudi visitors

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Almosafer, the regions leading travel brand, has strengthened its strategic partnership with Singapore Tourism Board and Changi Airport Group through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed at the Arabian Travel Mart (ATM) 2025 in Dubai. The agreement builds on the successful joint marketing campaign in Saudi Arabia launched last year.

The enhanced collaboration will feature an integrated marketing campaign showcasing Singapore's distinctive appeal through a prominent Saudi influencer. Leveraging Almosafer's extensive regional network and omnichannel presence, the campaign will highlight Singapore's unique experiences tailored for Saudi visitors.

Singapore's world-renowned landmarks, from the architectural marvel of Marina Bay Sands to the spectacular wildlife sanctuaries in the Mandai Wildlife Parks and the futuristic Gardens by the Bay, promise Saudi visitors an extraordinary urban escape where city sophistication meets natural wonder. The destination's extensive network of halal-friendly amenities ensures a welcoming experience for Saudi guests. The city-state's year-round calendar of signature events adds another dimension to its appeal. Visitors can experience the high-octane thrills of the Singapore Grand Prix, complete with world-class entertainment and concerts, immerse themselves in cultural celebrations like the vibrant Deepavali festivities in Little India, or enjoy the enchanting Christmas lights along the prestigious Orchard Road shopping belt.

As the first stop of a memorable journey to Singapore, Changi Airport offers travellers a warm and inspiring welcome, setting the tone for an unforgettable experience. Renowned for its seamless blend of innovation and hospitality, Changi delights passengers with world-class attractions, including the iconic Jewel Changi Airport where visitors can step right up to the breathtaking HSBC Jewel Rain Vortex, immerse in the lush Shiseido Forest Valley, or carve a path through the wide array of retail and dining options. Whether arriving or departing, travellers can unwind, explore, and partake in a uniquely Singaporean experience. With its exceptional global connectivity, Changi Airport also serves as a gateway to the region, making Singapore the perfect starting point for any adventure across Asia.

This MoU reflects Saudi Arabia's rising prominence in global tourism and Singapore Tourism Board's strategic focus on the Kingdom as a new emerging visitor source market. With Saudi nationals enjoying visa-free access to Singapore, the partnership is poised to usher in a new era of travel opportunities between both nations.

Juliana Kua, Assistant Group Executive International Group at Singapore Tourism Board said about the partnership; "Singapore continues to captivate global travellers with its distinctive mix of premium lifestyle experiences and family-friendly attractions. By joining forces with Almosafer, we're leveraging their digital excellence and market leadership to introduce Singapore's unique offerings to Saudi Arabia's sophisticated travellers."

Muzzammil Ahussain, CEO of Almosafer (part of Seera Group), addressed the significance of this partnership, stating; "Our partnership with the Singapore Tourism Board and Changi Airport allows us to facilitate frictionless access for tourists from Saudi Arabia to Singapore. Almosafer’s market leadership and extensive reach within the Kingdom enables us to provide a seamless experience for travellers from and to the country through our omnichannel platform.”

Lim Ching Kiat, Executive Vice President of Air Hub & Cargo Development, Changi Airport Group, added; "Saudi Arabia represents an important and growing market for Changi Airport, with direct flights from Jeddah operated by Saudia and Scoot providing seamless connectivity. Through this partnership with Almosafer and STB, we aim to boost travel to Singapore as well as strengthen Singapore's position as a premier leisure destination among Saudi travellers, showcasing the unique experiences offered at Changi Airport and Jewel.”

About Almosafer (part of Seera Group)

Saudi Arabia’s Leading Travel Company

Elevating the journey for travellers to, from & within Saudi Arabia, the region & beyond, while harnessing Seera Group’s 40+ years of expertise, Almosafer supports Saudi Arabia’s vision as a national champion for tourism.

Through its portfolio of businesses, Almosafer caters to every vertical across the travel and tourism ecosystem. A holistic travel platform built on the foundation of data, technology, and scalability, we serve all travel sectors, from consumer to corporate and government, while enabling inbound tourism for leisure and religious travel.

Almosafer elevates travel experiences through multiple businesses operating under the Almosafer umbrella:

Almosafer, the Middle East’s leading travel brand, offers consumers seamless user experiences for domestic and international travel bookings through its omnichannel offerings. As a dedicated service solution, Almosafer Concierge addresses the needs of VIP and high-end clients through bespoke services.

Almosafer Business caters to corporate & government entities with travel management solutions.

Almosafer Activities is the first-ever holistic tours and activities marketplace for the Saudi market. It offers things to do across the Kingdom for travellers from Saudi Arabia and beyond.

Discover Saudi is the Kingdom’s leading Destination Management Company, specializing in inbound travel, tour operations, MICE services and online distribution.

Mawasim is a Hajj and Umrah tour operator. It offers high-quality end-to-end travel arrangements and simplified sourcing for external agents in key international source markets

About Singapore Tourism Board (STB)

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is a statutory board under the Ministry of Trade and Industry of Singapore. It champions the development of Singapore's tourism sector, one of the country's key service sectors and economic pillars,cand undertakes the marketing and promotion of Singapore as a tourism destination. STB strives to ensure that tourism remains an important economic pillar through long-term strategic planning, and by forging partnerships, driving innovation and ensuring excellence in the tourism sector.

About Changi Airport

Managed by Changi Airport Group, Changi Airport is Singapore’s international airport that serves as one of Asia’s largest transportation hubs. A world-class service icon and a destination in itself, Changi Airport is also the world’s most awarded airport. With a vision to be a first-in-class, leading global aviation hub, Changi Airport is constantly innovating to meet the growing demands of travellers. Currently, close to 100 airlines operate over 7,000 weekly scheduled flights at Changi Airport, connecting Singapore to more than 160 cities in 49 countries and territories worldwide.

