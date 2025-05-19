Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Almosafer, the Middle East’s leading travel brand, has announced a partnership with Miral Destinations, a subsidiary of Miral, to promote their leading leisure and entertainment destination Yas Island, among travellers from KSA & Kuwait. The partnership aims to enhance tourist footfall in the UAE capital through Almosafer’s consumer travel platforms.

As part of the agreement, Almosafer will leverage its expertise and reach within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and across the region to promote Yas Island’s immersive experiences. This includes its award-winning theme parks - Ferrari World, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World, and SeaWorld Yas Island - along with world-class hotels and other attractions. These will be marketed to travellers from Saudi Arabia and beyond, in addition to Yas Island’s calendar of world-class events, sporting spectacles, family entertainment, and other leisure activities.

Muzzammil Ahussain, Chief Executive Officer of Almosafer (part of Seera Group), said: “Our collaboration with Miral Destinations is reflective of our growing clout to drive tourism within the dynamic regional travel ecosystem. Saudi Arabia’s robust presence in the global tourism sector has made it a magnet for both inbound and outbound tourism today. We look forward to further enhancing Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a global tourism hub by driving more tourists to Yas Island and helping create memorable moments for all who choose to embark on a summer adventure with us and we are confident our digital travel platforms and omnichannel offerings will provide a seamless booking experience.”

Liam Findlay, CEO, Miral Destinations said: “We’re pleased to collaborate with Almosafer to welcome more Saudi travellers to Yas Island. Collaborations are key to our success across the global tourism stage, and we look forward to providing all our guests with a truly unforgettable experience. This partnership allows us to further position Yas Island as a must-visit destination, offering memorable moments for every visitor.”

Miral Destinations is committed to inspiring and connecting people through the power of shared experiences. As a trusted destination partner, they strive to deliver memorable moments to guests across leisure, entertainment, tourism attractions and landmarks throughout Abu Dhabi and beyond.

The UAE’s rapidly growing prominence within the global travel ecosystem has made it a lucrative market for international travel and tourism companies. Almosafer’s leading status in the regional travel sector has made it the go-to omnichannel travel brand for those seeking access to top-tier travel destinations.

About Almosafer

Almosafer is the Middle East’s leading travel brand offering consumers seamless user experiences for domestic and international travel bookings through its omni-channel offerings across state-of-the-art online platforms, call centre, WhatsApp and retail locations.

Providing hotel booking options for over 1.5 million properties around the globe, flight bookings on over 450 airlines, domestic chalet and istiraha reservations, complete holiday packages, domestic activities, car rental, transfers, concierge planning services and more, Almosafer boasts various convenient booking solutions for any type of travel need.

With the heritage of being a homegrown business and harnessing extensive experience in the region, the brand has developed a deep understanding of local travel needs, preferences and traveller segments.

Tailored holiday packages for Saudi travellers, dedicated offers and deals, alongside one-on-one consultation across WhatsApp, a 24/7 call centre and in-branch travel advisors, add to the sense of personalised service only a local business such as Almosafer can provide, to help customers find richer and more memorable experiences wherever and whenever they travel.

This personalised service, in addition to a simple payment process across the latest secure payment options, makes Almosafer the travel brand of choice for leisure trips, business travel, or family vacations with complex itineraries.

almosafer.com

Miral Destinations

Miral Destinations, a subsidiary of Miral, is the trusted one-stop destination partner that inspires and connects people through the power of shared experiences, delivering countless memorable moments and joy to guests across leisure, entertainment, and tourism attractions and landmarks throughout Abu Dhabi and beyond.

The Miral Destinations umbrella encompasses the two key destinations; Yas Island, which is home to world-class theme parks such as Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi and SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. It is also home to incredible attractions such as the record-breaking CLYMB™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi and the thrilling Yas Marina Circuit home to the Formula 1® Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Whereas Saadiyat Island is the middle east’s most beautiful beach and cultural destination where transformative luxury is met with a beacon of sophistication and exclusivity.

Miral Destinations aims to contribute to Abu Dhabi achieving international recognition and commercial success, strengthening the emirate’s reputation as a global tourism hub.

For more information:

Nivine William

Burson

nivine.william@bcw-global.com