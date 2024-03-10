Almosafer is dedicated to providing an all-encompassing and seamlessly integrated travel experience, enriching the journey for the specific countries participating in the Direct Hajj Initiative

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: As part of the wide efforts the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah work on to enhance the services for pilgrims, the Ministry launched the Direct Hajj Initiative through the “Nusuk Hajj” platform, the official platform licensed by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, which aims to raise the level of services provided to the visitors of the two holy cities through packages designed specifically for pilgrims via a limited number of approved service providers.

In continuation of these efforts and in view of the wide geographical area targeted by the initiative, which covers 126 countries around the world during the Hajj season 1445 AH, and to provide flight services that suit the aspirations of pilgrims, Almosafer, the leading travel company in the Kingdom (part of Seera Group), has become the official flight partner of the Direct Hajj Initiative to provide a set of travel services designed specifically to provide a seamless booking experience for Hajj trips.

The new partnership between Almosafer and Nusuk Hajj Platform will enhance the pilgrims’ experience in each of the countries served by the platform, which includes countries in the continents of Europe, the Americas, Australia, and select countries in the continents of Asia and Africa. This cooperation represents an important milestone in paving the way to provide reliable and comfortable travel options among the many additional services that Nusk Hajj platform will provide to enrich the experience of the pilgrims.

This comes after the Ministry launched the new Hajj platform during the speech of His Excellency Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, Minister of Hajj and Umrah, at LEAP conference in Riyadh. Almosafer was chosen as the official flight partner due to its exceptional technical capabilities, its geographical reach around the world, and its excellence in providing fast and professional airline booking services. Integrating Almosafer aviation services on the “Nusuk Hajj” platform will facilitate flight reservations, allowing pilgrims to book from a wide range of more than 450 airline companies, providing broader coverage of the targeted countries, which enables pilgrims to benefit from flexibility when choosing the appropriate Hajj package. The services provided include issuing tickets and making amendments to reservations, in addition to technical support provided by the Nusuk Hajj call center, powered by Almosafer's expertise.

On this occasion, Eng. Abdullah Jadkarim, Executive Director of the Direct Hajj Initiative at the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, said: “The Ministry seeks, through this partnership, to facilitate the journey of pilgrims across 126 countries with Muslim minorities across Europe, the Americas, Australia, and select countries in Asia and Africa, as it empowers them to experience a seamless Hajj travel booking through “Nusuk Hajj”.

Our unified platform includes all the services they might need with the highest standards and best prices, while providing various options for flights to suit the preferences of pilgrims. Considered the first strategic partnership for the Direct Hajj Initiative through the “Nusk Hajj” platform, collaborating with Almosafer further help us keep pace with the expansion in the countries served by the Direct Hajj Initiative, with the aim of facilitating the pilgrims’ journey and providing them with distinguished services.”

Commenting on the strategic partnership, Muzzammil Ahussain, CEO, Almosafer, said: “We are honored to cooperate with the “Nusuk Hajj Platform” in serving the visitors of the two holy mosques, as we seek to provide an easy and smooth booking experience by benefiting from our technologies and expertise in Almosafer. This cooperation highlights our commitment to our effective role in achieving the Kingdom’s goals and providing easy access to modern and advanced travel technologies for the visitors of the Two Holy Mosques and the Kingdom in general. Our partnership with the sole platform endorsed by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah confirms our compliance with the highest standards of service provision and the high reliability that we provide to serve pilgrims in the countries targeted by the Nusuk Hajj platform."

Almosafer will leverage decades of experience, knowledge and excellence in the travel industry in the Middle East and will work closely with the Nusuk Hajj Platform to deliver comprehensive and seamless travel packages, ensuring a memorable and hassle-free Hajj experience for pilgrims.

The platform can be accessed via the link: https://hajj.nusuk.sa/

About Almosafer (part of Seera Group)

Saudi Arabia’s Leading Travel Company

Elevating the journey for travellers from Saudi Arabia, the region and beyond, while harnessing Seera Group’s 40+ years of expertise, Almosafer supports Saudi Arabia’s vision as a national champion for tourism.

Almosafer creates opportunities for outbound, leisure and religious travel, whilst serving B2C and B2B customers, partners, and suppliers with state-of-the-art travel solutions, a digital-first mindset and travel advisory.

Through powerful and world-class technology platforms, central sourcing and fulfilment capabilities and data-driven decision-making, Almosafer elevates travel experiences through multiple businesses operating under the Almosafer umbrella:

● Almosafer, the Middle East’s leading travel brand, offers consumers seamless user experiences for domestic and international travel bookings through its omni-channel offerings. As a dedicated service solution, Almosafer Concierge addresses the needs of VIP and high-end clients through bespoke services.

Almosafer Business, a dedicated service solution, caters to corporate & government entities.

Almosafer Activities, the first-ever holistic tours and activities platform for the Saudi market, offering things to do across the Kingdom for travellers from Saudi Arabia and beyond.

Discover Saudi is the Kingdom’s leading Destination Management Company, specializing in inbound travel, online distribution and MICE solutions.

Mawasim is a Hajj & Umrah tour operator, offering high-quality end-to-end travel arrangements and simplified sourcing for external agents in key international source markets.

About “Nusuk Hajj” platform:

To create a seamless experience for pilgrims visiting Makkah and to provide them with a holistic spiritual experience, the Ministry of Hajj & Umrah, in partnership with a group of its strategic partners, developed the Nusuk Hajj platform. Nusuk Hajj provides pilgrims with various packages and comprehensive services, including accommodation options, airline tickets, transportation, accompanying guides, and the ability to obtain a Hajj permit.

Designed for to facilitate Hajj services for Islamic minorities in the continents of Europe, the Americas, Australia, and select countries in the continents of Asia and Africa, Nusuk Hajj enables pilrgims from various countries to perform the Hajj rituals.

