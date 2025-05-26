Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Almosafer, Saudi Arabia’s leading travel company (part of Seera Group), has entered into a partnership with Hotel Management Company “Adeera”, a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company, to promote world-class Saudi Arabian hospitality to domestic and inbound tourists. The MoU aims to enhance the Kingdom’s thriving hospitality and tourism sector in line with the ambitious goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

As part of the newly signed partnership, Almosafer, as the first global travel agency, will integrate Adeera’s hospitality brands across its portfolio of B2B and B2C travel & tourism businesses to offer domestic and international travellers seamless access to top-of-the-range Saudi Arabian hospitality. The significant collaboration between the PIF entity and the national champion of Saudi Arabia’s travel and tourism sector marks a milestone for the Kingdom’s luxury hospitality sector.

Muzzammil Ahussain, CEO, Almosafer, said, “As a homegrown company catering to the growing needs of domestic and international travellers, we are proud to connect the world to the unique culture and heritage of Saudi Arabia. Our expansive digital reach and integrated platforms make us the perfect partner to showcase PIF company Adeera’s authentic Saudi hospitality brand and services to the world, and we look forward to enabling a seamless booking experience for more people to enjoy Saudi Arabian hospitality at its best.”

Stefan Leser, CEO, Adeera: “Saudi Arabia’s unique hospitality culture is an essential part of its identity and integral to the Kingdom’s ambitious tourism goals. At Adeera, we are committed to bringing this same spirit of warmth and luxury and further elevating it through our carefully curated selection of homegrown hospitality brands in our role as the national champion of the Saudi hospitality sector. Through our partnership with a leading brand like Almosafer and its immense digital reach, we hope to connect tourists further to authentic Saudi hospitality that truly reflects the unique culture of the Kingdom.”

A new kind of purpose-driven hotel group with its roots in Saudi Arabia's rich hosting heritage and its sights set on transforming hospitality, Adeera combines deep cultural insight with world-class hospitality expertise. Almosafer’s extensive on-ground knowledge and digitally integrated platforms that offer a seamless booking experience across a range of travel services, from flight bookings to hotel reservations and local activities, make Saudi’s leading travel company the perfect partner to further promote the offerings of Adeera to the world.

About Almosafer (part of Seera Group)

Saudi Arabia’s Leading Travel Company

Elevating the journey for travellers to, from & within Saudi Arabia, the region & beyond, while harnessing Seera Group’s 40+ years of expertise, Almosafer supports Saudi Arabia’s vision as a national champion for tourism.

Through its portfolio of businesses, Almosafer caters to every vertical across the travel and tourism ecosystem. A holistic travel platform built on the foundation of data, technology, and scalability, we serve all travel sectors, from consumer to corporate and government, while enabling inbound tourism for leisure and religious travel.

Almosafer elevates travel experiences through multiple businesses operating under the Almosafer umbrella:

Almosafer, the Middle East’s leading travel brand, offers consumers seamless user experiences for domestic and international travel bookings through its omnichannel offerings. As a dedicated service solution, Almosafer Concierge addresses the needs of VIP and high-end clients through bespoke services.

Almosafer Business caters to corporate & government entities with travel management solutions.

Almosafer Activities is the first-ever holistic tours and activities marketplace for the Saudi market. It offers things to do across the Kingdom for travellers from Saudi Arabia and beyond.

Discover Saudi is the Kingdom’s leading Destination Management Company, specializing in inbound travel, tour operations, MICE services and online distribution.

Mawasim is a Hajj and Umrah tour operator. It offers high-quality end-to-end travel arrangements and simplified sourcing for external agents in key international source markets.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Nivine William

Burson | bursonglobal.com

nivine.william@bursonglobal.com

About Adeera

Hotel Management Company “Adeera”, Saudi Arabia’s national hospitality champion, aims to develop hotel brands and provide a unique visitor experience by embodying the authentic Saudi hospitality and generosity culture to the highest global standards. An imperative goal of Adeera is to empower talents and competencies through its initiatives with partners and leading educational and training institutions, contributing to the achievement of Vision 2030 objectives and placing the Kingdom on the global tourism map.