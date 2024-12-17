The Final Offer Price has been set at SAR 127.00 per share, implying a total offering size of around SAR 1,688 million and a market capitalization at listing of SAR 5,626.6 million.

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Almoosa Health Company (“Almoosa Health”, “Almoosa”, or the “Company”), a leading healthcare service provider in Saudi Arabia, today announced the successful conclusion of the institutional book-building process and the final offer price (the “Final Offer Price”) for its initial public offering (the “IPO” or the “Offering”) on the Main Market of the Saudi Exchange.

The Final Offer Price has been set at SAR 127.00 per share (“Final Offer Price”), implying a total offering size of around SAR 1,688 million and a market capitalization at listing of SAR 5,626.6 million, making Almoosa Health’s IPO the second largest in the Saudi market to date in 2024. The price range for the Offering was previously set between SAR 123.00 and SAR 127.00 per share, which means that the Offering priced at the top of its range. The institutional book-building process was driven by an order book of approximately SAR 173 billion and was 103 times oversubscribed. The subscription period for Individual Subscribers has been set for two days and will start on 23 December 2024G and end on 24 December 2024G. Individual subscribers will subscribe at the Final Offer Price.

Mr. Malek Almoosa, Chief Executive Officer of Almoosa Health Company, said: "We are delighted to have seen very robust demand for our IPO, a clear vote of confidence in the strength of our equity story and our long-term growth potential. This incredibly positive response from the market reaffirms the strong fundamentals of our business. Looking ahead, we are committed to delivering on our strategic priorities and creating value for shareholders. We believe that the attractiveness of the Saudi healthcare market, coupled with our 30-year legacy and innovative approach to patient care ideally position us to capitalize on fresh opportunities by building new, cutting-edge facilities that will drive sustainable growth. I have immense confidence in our team's ability to make our vision a reality and we are excited for what lies ahead."

On 30 September 2024G, the CMA approved the Company’s application for an initial public offering of 13,291,074 shares (the “Offer Shares”), representing 30% of the Company’s share capital after the Capital Increase. The Net Offering Proceeds will be allocated as 30% to the Selling Shareholder and 70% to the Company.

CORNERSTONE INVESTORS

The Company has entered into a binding undertaking with each of The Company for Cooperative Insurance (Tawuniya) and Alfozan Holding Company (together referred to as the “Cornerstone Investors”) through which the Cornerstone Investors have committed to subscribe to, in aggregate, 2,924,036 Offer Shares at the Offer Price, representing 22% of the Offer Shares (“Cornerstone Commitment”).

The Cornerstone Commitment comprises 1,817,397 shares to be subscribed by the Company for Cooperative Insurance (Tawuniya) and 1,106,639 shares by Alfozan Holding Company, representing approximately 4.1% and 2.5%, respectively, of the Company’s share capital after the Offering.

The Cornerstone Investors are major strategic investors in the Saudi markets. These Cornerstone Investors aim to enhance growth through developing and implementing value-maximizing initiatives in the invested companies, while capitalizing on their investment and operational expertise and strategic partnerships. The Company believes that the contribution of these Cornerstone Investors will provide an essential drive for achieving growth and long-term strategic goals.

COMPANY OVERVIEW AND BUSINESS ACTIVITIES

Almoosa Health is one of Saudi Arabia’s premier integrated providers of high-quality healthcare, trusted by millions of families for approximately three decades.

The Company offers 730 beds across 2 hospitals in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, offering a comprehensive range of patient services spanning the entire care continuum.

The Company provides integrated healthcare services that include primary, critical, and rehabilitative care at Al Moosa Specialist Hospital (430 beds) and Al Moosa Rehabilitation Hospital (300 beds) in the city of Al Ahsa.

Almoosa Health also provides ancillary health services such as pharmaceutical, home healthcare and telemedicine.

The Company serves close to 1 million patients annually, supported by a team of 326 skilled physicians offering expertise across various fields.

The Company has a strong financial profile – with revenue of SAR 979 million and net income of SAR 98 million in 2023G. For the nine months of 2024G, the Company reported revenue of SAR 870 million and net income of SAR 40 million, reflecting its strong market presence and superior profitability.

OFFERING DETAILS

BSF Capital has been appointed as Financial Advisor and Lead Manager for the Offering. BSF Capital and EFG-Hermes KSA have been appointed as Underwriters and Bookrunners. The Law Firm of Latham & Watkins has been appointed as Legal Advisor to the Company while Mohammed Al Dhabaan & Partners Legal Consultancy has been appointed as Legal Advisor to Underwriters. Moelis & Company Saudi Limited has been appointed as Advisor to the Selling Shareholder.

The Company’s share capital after the Offering will be SAR 443,035,800, divided into 44,303,580 ordinary Shares with a nominal value of SAR 10 per Share, as a result of the Company’s capital increase through the issuance and public offering of 9,303,580 New Shares.

The Offering consists of 13,291,074 ordinary Shares through (1) 3,987,494 ordinary Shares offered by the Selling Shareholder, and (2) the issuance and sale of 9,303,580 ordinary New Shares. The Sale Shares and New Shares represent 9% and 21%, respectively, of the Company’s total share capital after the Offering, which is equivalent to a total of 30% of the Company’s share capital after the Offering.

The Company has designated 131,250 ordinary shares (0.30% of its post-capital increase share capital) for an Employee Investment Fund to purchase from the Selling Shareholder after the final Offer Price is determined. These shares, distinct from the main Offer Shares, will be bought specifically for eligible employees through the Employee Investment Fund. The allocation of these shares to employees will be proportional to their investment in the fund. If any allocated shares are not purchased by the Fund, they will be returned to the Selling Shareholder.

With respect to the Offering:

BSF Capital has been appointed as Financial Advisor for the Offering, Joint Bookrunner, Underwriter and Lead Manager. EFG Hermes KSA have been appointed Joint Bookrunner. and Underwriter. Moelis & Company Saudi Limited has been appointed as Selling Shareholders’ Advisor.



The Offering Period for Individual Subscribers will be open on 23 December 2024G and closes on 24 December 2024. Individual Subscribers who wish to subscribe in the Offer Shares must submit an online subscription application through the websites and online platforms of the Receiving Agents which offer such service to subscribers, or through any other method offered by the Receiving Agents through which Individual Subscribers may subscribe in the Company’s Shares during the Offering Period.

An announcement of the final allocation will be made on 29 December 2024G, and the refund of the excess subscription monies, if any, will be made no later than 2 January 2025G.

The Company’s shares will be listed on the Main Market of the Saudi Exchange following the completion of the Offering and listing formalities with both the CMA and the Saudi Exchange.

IPO TIMETABLE

Retail subscription period 23-24 December 2024G Announcement of final allocation of the Offer Shares 29 December 2024G Refund of excess subscription amounts (if any) 2 January 2025G Listing on Saudi Exchange (conditional) Trading of the Company’s shares on the Main Market of the Saudi Exchange is expected to start after completion of all of the relevant legal requirements and procedures. The trading commencement date of the Shares will be announced on Tadawul’s website (www.saudiexchange.sa).

To view the full Prospectus and for information on how to subscribe, visit https://almoosahealthipo.com/.

Teneo Media enquiries Bassem ElShawy, Senior Vice President Rahul Ravisankar, Vice President almoosa@teneo.com Communications Advisor BSF Capital Investor enquiries Amir Riad, Head of Investment Banking Almoosa.IPO@BSFCapital.sa Lead Manager, Financial Advisor, Bookrunner and Underwriter EFG-Hermes Saud Altassan, Chief Executive Officer – Saudi Arabia Karim Meleka, Co-Head of Investment Banking contact-ksa@efg-hermes.com Bookrunner and Underwriter Moelis Moaath Alangari, Executive Director, Head of Saudi Arabia Amit Kumar, Head of Arranging Almoosahealthipo_ext@moelis.com Selling Shareholders’ Advisor

