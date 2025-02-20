Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – almatar Group for Travel & Tourism, Saudi Arabia’s leading digital travel platform, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Tawuniya, the Saudi insurance pioneer. This collaboration, unveiled during LEAP 2025, aims to provide travelers with seamless and comprehensive travel insurance solutions, enhancing their safety, trust, and convenience.

As part of this agreement, almatar app users can add various insurance services directly when booking flights through almatar app, ensuring immediate and full protection during their trips. Integrating Tawuniya’s travel insurance into almatar’s ecosystem underscores both companies’ commitment to elevating the travel experience for customers across Saudi Arabia and beyond.

Faisal AlRajhi, CEO of almatar Group, expressed his enthusiasm about this partnership:

"At almatar app, we continuously strive to provide travelers with smarter, safer, and more convenient solutions. Our collaboration with Tawuniya reflects our mission to offer an end-to-end travel experience that prioritizes security and peace of mind for our valued customers."

Through this initiative, almatar and Tawuniya reinforce their alignment with Saudi Vision 2030, supporting the Kingdom’s goals of enhancing the digital transformation of the tourism sector and expanding tourism-related services.

For more information, visit www.almatar.com.

About almatar Group for Travel & Tourism

Founded in 2019, almatar is a leading digital travel platform in Saudi Arabia, offering integrated flight bookings, hotel reservations, travel insurance, and transportation services through its innovative app. almatar Group continues to reshape the travel industry with advanced digital solutions, AI-powered services, and strategic partnerships.

About Tawuniya

Tawuniya is a pioneering insurance company in Saudi Arabia, providing a wide range of insurance products, including travel, health, and business insurance. With a strong reputation for innovation and customer-centric solutions, Tawuniya remains at the forefront of the Kingdom’s insurance sector.

Media Contact:

Abdullah Khoja

Abdullah.Khoja@almatar.com