Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – almatar Group today announces the official launch of arabiabeds, a next-generation bedbank platform set to transform hotel distribution across the GCC and the broader MENA region. arabiabeds is designed to give hoteliers greater control, enhanced connectivity, and better access to regional and international buyers through direct contracting and seamless API integration.

Led by Managing Director Yunus Heyal—an industry veteran with nearly 20 years of experience in travel technology and hotel distribution—arabiabeds aims to empower hotels in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Oman, Egypt, and Türkiye with a platform tailored to the unique demands of the region.

“arabiabeds was built for the region, by the region,” said Heyal. “We are proud to launch a platform that delivers transparency, profitability, and scale—while showcasing the strength and warmth of Arabian hospitality to global markets.”

The platform integrates directly with almatar’s multi-channel ecosystem, including the A‘mal corporate travel brand, the almatar B2C app, and a growing portfolio of global API buyers. arabiabeds will soon roll out a proprietary extranet and partner dashboard to further enhance supplier visibility and control.

About arabiabeds

arabiabeds is almatar Group’s dedicated bedbank platform offering hotels and travel sellers a next-generation solution for inventory management and global distribution. Purpose-built for the MENA region, arabiabeds combines almatar’s extensive travel network with cutting-edge technology to connect suppliers with high-value B2B and B2C demand.

