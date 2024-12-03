Riyadh, Saudi Arabia– As the Official Travel Partner for Cityscape Global 2024, Almatar | المطار provided a comprehensive range of travel solutions, ensuring that visitors, participants, and exhibitors enjoyed a seamless experience at the world’s largest real estate event. The event welcomed 172,000+ attendees and over 400 exhibitors, achieving unprecedented success with $61 billion in transactions​.

Almatar’s offerings included flight bookings, hotel accommodations, transportation services, and exclusive add-ons designed to meet the unique needs of event participants. These tailored solutions simplified logistics and allowed attendees to focus entirely on maximizing their opportunities at Cityscape Global.

Participants at the event benefited from:

Customized flight and accommodation packages

Ground transportation services

Exclusive travel add-ons, such as personalized tours and leisure activities, enhancing the visitor experience

“Cityscape Global 2024 has solidified Saudi Arabia’s position as a global hub for business and investment. Almatar is proud to have supported this transformative event by delivering reliable and innovative travel solutions,” said Faisal Alrajhi, Group CEO Almatar. “Our goal was to ensure attendees could focus on forging meaningful connections while we took care of their travel logistics.”

Almatar’s partnership with Cityscape Global highlights its commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which seeks to position the Kingdom as a premier destination for global business and tourism. Through its role at large-scale events, Almatar is helping to create a world-class travel and hospitality ecosystem that promotes growth and international collaboration.

About Almatar | المطار

Almatar App is part of the Almatar Group, a Saudi unicorn in the travel and tourism sector based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Founded in 2019, Almatar App specializes in international and domestic flight and hotel reservations, and travel solutions with a network of over 250 airlines and more than 1 million hotels globally.

As part of Almatar Group, the Almatar App is recognized as the fastest-growing OTA in the Kingdom, with over 4.5 million+ downloads. The app provides a seamless experience for users to book flights, hotels, and accommodations and is the first in the region to offer extensive credit facilities with flexible installment plans, and it also provide hotel apartments. The Almatar Group shares innovative travel solutions in both B2B and B2C segments. For more information about Almatar, please visit www.almatar.com.

For Media Inquiries Contact

Abdullah Khoja

Abdullah.Khoja@almatar.com