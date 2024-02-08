Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Almarai won the Corporate Bond Deal of the Year Award for its US$750 million international sukuk deal issued in July 2023.

Almarai received the award from the Capital Markets & ESG Finance Saudi Arabia Awards, which were held at the Fairmont Hotel on February 6, 2024, in Riyadh. The ceremony was attended by the lead team for the Sukuk preparation, Danko Maras, CFO; Ikram UlHaque, Head of Finance; Imtiyaz Shaikh, Assistant Treasurer; Mansour Alwetaid, Senior Legal Counsel; and Junje Floron, Treasury Manager to receive the award.

The GFC Media Group was established in 2009 as a specialized financial conference focusing on the Middle East region and a platform to discuss the main topics related to the bond and sukuk markets by communicating with investors and bankers. Its markets include Latin America, Turkey, the Middle East and Africa. GCF Media held various award ceremonies to recognize excellence in various regions, such as the Capital Markets and ESG Finance Awards in Saudi Arabia, the Bonds, Loans and Capital Markets ESG Awards in Africa, and the Bonds, Loans and Sukuk Awards in the Middle East.

It is worth noting that Almarai is the largest vertically integrated dairy company in the world and the largest in the production and distribution of food and beverages in the Middle East, and its products reach the countries of the Arabian Gulf, Egypt and Jordan through a transportation fleet that is the largest in the Middle East.

