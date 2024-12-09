Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Reaffirming its commitment to ensuring sustainable healthcare for its employees, Almarai, the Middle East’s leading food and beverage manufacturer and distributor, has announced a cooperation agreement with the General Organization for Social Insurance (GOSI) to launch the ‘Health Insurance Extension’ service. This initiative aims to enable Almarai employees to continue enjoying health insurance benefits even after retirement.

Ayman AlGeer, Chief Human Resources Officer at Almarai, emphasized that the agreement reflects Almarai's commitment to fostering partnerships in line with its vision to enhance employee services through innovative and sustainable solutions at every stage of their professional and personal lives. He highlighted that Almarai is the first company in the Kingdom to launch such an initiative, which delivers significant long-term benefits for its employees and their families.

"The health insurance extension service allows Almarai employees to benefit from sustainable health coverage at affordable costs during the post-retirement phase. It ensures that employees continue to be covered within the Almarai insurance policy at an appropriate cost, along with the convenience of flexible payment of the insurance policy amount in installments spread over 12 months. This eases the financial burden of treatment and medical care costs for employees after retirement. The service will be delivered taking into consideration the interest of all parties, as it requires Almarai to confirm the continued inclusion of the subscriber (retiree) in its health insurance policy and ensure that social insurance deducts the value of the policy on a monthly basis from the retirement benefits," he added.

The partnership with the General Organization for Social Insurance reflects Almarai's ongoing commitment to supporting social responsibility programs and initiatives across Saudi Arabia and the wider region. Almarai views investment in its employees as a vital aspect of community investment, which serves as a cornerstone of its operations. This collaboration exemplifies the company's dedication to its societal role in creating a positive impact within the communities it serves. By partnering with national institutions and various organizations both within and beyond the Kingdom, Almarai contributes to enhancing the quality of life for its employees.

