Dubai, UAE: Almal Real Estate Development, a leading Dubai-based developer of ultra-luxury developments, has once again received recognition for its outstanding contributions to the region’s real estate sector. The firm gained prestigious accolades at both the RealTek Awards 2024 and the Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2024, emphasising its exceptional achievements and dedication to the broader luxury real-estate realm in the UAE.

Following a meticulous research and evaluation process, Almal Real Estate Development shone at the prestigious RealTek Awards 2024, held at the Millennium Plaza Downtown Dubai. Organised by Biz Events Management, the event celebrated top industry achievements, with Almal Real Estate Development honoured for, ‘Real Estate Investment Firm of the Year & Architectural Excellence in Real Estate’ awards. The event brought together key industry leaders for insightful discussions on real market trends, culminating in a ceremony that recognised the sector’s most impactful innovators.

Almal has also been honoured in the category of Best Luxury Villa Development for its stunning Harrisoni Villas in Dubai at the highly regarded Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2024. The Luxury Lifestyle Awards aim to recognise exceptional performance across a variety of sectors, setting a global benchmark for quality and innovation. This award highlights Almal Real Estate Development’s impeccable reputation and ability to deliver world-class developments, reflecting the company’s exceptional efforts to craft outstanding living experiences.

Harrisoni Villa

Located on the breathtaking La Mer Island, Harrisoni Villas offer a serene escape just minutes from Dubai's bustling city centre. Each villa spans 1,000 square metres and is part of an exclusive seaside community, with panoramic views of the Burj Khalifa and Dubai skyline from private rooftop terraces. Designed by the renowned XBD Collective, the villas seamlessly blend Miami-style architecture with traditional Arabic influences. Earlier this year, Harrisoni Villas also earned the Private Villa Project of the Year award, further highlighting their status as a standout in luxury living.

Established in 2022, Almal Real Estate Development has quickly established itself as a key player in the UAE’s luxury real estate and hospitality sectors. With a forward-thinking vision, the company is committed to contributing to the UAE’s economic diversification efforts and enhancing its global standing in tourism. The developer’s portfolio includes an impressive range of projects, from ultra-luxurious, fully furnished villas to cutting-edge hospitality and commercial developments, raising the bar in both innovative design and seamless living experiences. Their flagship project. The Unexpected Al Marjan Island Hotel and Residences is set to open in 2026, bringing iconic Ibiza experiences to the UAE. Through this project, Almal Real Estate Development’s commitment has been further bolstered by attracting more than 280 million USD in investments within the region, reinforcing its position as one of the key players in the industry.

Almal’s recent accolades not only highlight the firm’s dedication to innovation, architectural excellence, and luxury but also reinforce its leadership position in the UAE’s competitive real estate market. With these achievements, Almal Real Estate Development continues to add to the UAE’s future economic growth while also making further waves in the realm of real estate and investment.

About Almal Real Estate Development:

Almal Real Estate Development is a dynamic investment and development firm headquartered in Dubai, UAE. Specializing in high-yield projects within the hospitality and residential sectors, the company leverages extensive expertise in investments, real estate, and construction.

The developer’s residential portfolio includes the Harrisoni La Mer in Dubai, a two-floor luxury haven that seamlessly blends meticulous design inspired by Arabic traditions with a European lifestyle. These fully furnished villas offer a retreat from the world, radiating comfort and style. Within the hospitality sector, Almal Real Estate Development’s standout project is a luxury hotel and residence situated on the beachfront line of Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE.