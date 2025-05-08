Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Gulf Business Solutions (GBS), a leading provider of technology solutions in Saudi Arabia, has announced a strategic partnership with Huawei Cloud, marking a significant milestone in its ongoing innovation strategy and commitment to meeting the Kingdom’s rising demand for advanced, tailored cloud services.

This collaboration allows GBS to significantly expand and diversify its cloud solutions portfolio, leveraging Huawei Cloud’s powerful, scalable, and secure technology stack. The partnership will enable GBS to provide bespoke cloud services to public and private sector clients across the Kingdom, helping organizations modernize their IT infrastructure, increase agility, and drive digital transformation in alignment with Vision 2030.

Abdullah Alasqah of GBS, commented, “This is a proud moment for us at GBS. Our partnership with Huawei Cloud reflects our commitment to bringing innovative, high-performance solutions to Saudi clients. With Huawei’s technology and our deep understanding of the local market, we are well positioned to deliver cloud services that are not only secure and scalable, but also purpose-built for our clients’ specific needs across sectors.”

Huawei Cloud, in turn, gains a trusted partner with proven expertise in cloud implementation and digital transformation in the Saudi market - an important move as the demand for localized, high-impact solutions continues to grow across industries such as finance, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and government.

About Gulf Business Solutions (GBS)

Established in 2020 as a technology venture in KSA, Gulf Business Solutions (GBS) specializes in cybersecurity consultancy and services, cloud solutions, managed IT services, and IoT. With a dedicated team of over 500 specialists committed to innovation and excellence, GBS drives technological advancement for Saudi Arabia's emerging enterprises across multiple sectors, positioning itself as a leader in the Kingdom's evolving business landscape.