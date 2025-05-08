SOHBA Hospitality Management has announced a strategic focus on expanding into underserved secondary and tertiary hotel markets across Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the wider GCC, offering a scalable operating model tailored for niche and mid-sized properties and new tourism corridors. The announcement follows the company’s recent launch at Arabian Travel Market 2025 in Dubai. With leadership ties to the Thomas Cook Tours portfolio, SOHBA Hospitality Management benefits from deep-rooted expertise in tourism, travel distribution, and hospitality strategy.

Dr. Sami AlHussainy, Board Member and Chairman of the Legal and Strategic Sector, SOHBA Hospitality Management, said, “SOHBA Hospitality Management has been created with flexibility and regional relevance in mind. We see significant untapped potential in markets where owners need agile partners with strong brand management experience. Our model is purpose-built for these projects -offering customised, brand-compliant operational support where it’s most needed.”

Developed as a white-label hotel management firm, SOHBA Hospitality Management is structured to manage properties on behalf of owners while working with leading international brands under franchise agreements. SOHBA Hospitality Management’s approach includes short- to mid-term management agreements, allowing the company to stabilise hotel operations, align with international brand standards, and set up strong commercial and service foundations. The company’s boutique, a la carte model is seen as ideally suited for properties in diverse locations that are increasingly gaining importance in national tourism development strategies.

In Egypt, for example, the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities has prioritised regional development as part of its Tourism Development Strategy aligned with Egypt Vision 2030. As infrastructure expands in governorates such as Aswan, New Alamein, Fayoum, and North Sinai, opportunities are emerging for hotel development outside Cairo and the Red Sea Riviera. SOHBA’s flexible contract structures and strong regional understanding allow it to activate such assets quickly, making it an ideal partner for local owners and investors.

Similarly, in Saudi Arabia, the company sees significant opportunity in support of Vision 2030, particularly in locations such as AlUla, Abha, and coastal towns along the Red Sea. These emerging destinations require agile, locally knowledgeable operators who can work effectively within international branding frameworks while addressing the nuances of local guest expectations and owner needs.

With a leadership team that brings decades of international hospitality expertise, SOHBA positions itself as a bridge between the capabilities of major global brands and the realities of local hotel owners in high-growth destinations. By combining international standards with cultural authenticity and market responsiveness, SOHBA aims to unlock value for investors while supporting the broader tourism growth ambitions of the region.

About SOHBA Hospitality Management

Founded with a passion for excellence in hospitality, SOHBA Hospitality Management provides premium, bespoke hotel management services designed to maximise value for owners and hotels alike. Established by industry experts with extensive regional and international experience, SOHBA combines world-class standards with local authenticity, specialising in white-label hotel operations for leading global hospitality brands. Through a perfect blend of traditional hospitality values and innovative strategies, SOHBA delivers tailored, performance-driven results that set each property up for sustainable success.