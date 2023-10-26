​​​​Abu Dhabi, UAE: Building on the growing demand for Latin American cuisine in the UAE’s capital, ALMA is the latest restaurant concept to launch at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance and diversify its food and beverage offering. The poolside eatery provides authentic, Mexican comfort food tailored for a relaxing resort environment.

Spanish for ‘soul’, ALMA replaces Las Brisas at the Oriental Pool with an elevated look and feel. The outdoor venue has been designed to seamlessly connect with nature through a neutral colour scheme, wooden and bamboo materials, and potted cactus – all set against breath-taking views of the Arabian Gulf.

The menu has been inspired by traditional Mexican dishes using modern techniques. Guests can savour delicious tacos, tostadas and ceviches for a light bite by the pool, share a main dish such as lamb barbacoa, or indulge in a refined selection of desserts. Resided by Chef de Cuisine Paola Lopez Arenas, every creation is produced from scratch, sourcing local and organic ingredients where possible, alongside a thoughtful selection of vegan and gluten-free dishes.

Comfortable seating and shading provide a respite from the sun, in addition to an extensive beverage menu. This focuses predominantly on Latin American spirits and flavours such as tamarind, hibiscus and horchata to encourage an open and interactive atmosphere.

ALMA is open as of 1 November 2023 from 9.00am to 7.00pm, with extended hours until 10.00pm on weekends. Diners do not need a day pass and can enter via the Oriental Wing entrance for leisurely lunches by the pool. For more information and reservations, call +971 2 690 7999 or email moauh-restaurants@mohg.com.

About Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi

Located on a pristine private beach, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental is the epitome of luxury in Abu Dhabi, showcasing Arabian hospitality at its finest. Each of the resort’s 390 rooms and suites is furnished to the highest levels of comfort and has stunning views of the city, sea and garden. Twelve dining venues serve a variety of cuisines created by world renowned chefs and the resort boasts lush gardens, a lavish 1,500-sqm spa, two temperature-controlled swimming pools, a kids’ club and a private marina. With many of Abu Dhabi’s main attractions within a short distance, including superb shopping destinations and impressive cultural and heritage sites, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental provides guests with the perfect place to explore the beauty and charm of the UAE’s capital.

About Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group is the award-winning owner and operator of some of the world’s most luxurious hotels, resorts and residences. Having grown from its Asian roots into a global brand, the Group now operates 36 hotels and nine residences in 24 countries and territories, with each property reflecting the Group’s oriental heritage, local culture, and unique design. Mandarin Oriental has a strong pipeline of hotels and residences under development and is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.

