Cairo, Egypt: Allianz Life Assurance Egypt, a leading insurance provider and an affiliate of SanlamAllianz Africa, has been honored with the “Best Life Insurance Company – Egypt 2024” award by Global Business Outlook in recognition of its significant role in the life insurance sector. This award reaffirms the company's commitment to developing innovative insurance solutions that cater to the evolving needs of its customers, contributing to insurance inclusion and supporting the Egyptian economy.

Allianz Life Assurance Egypt continues to reinforce its position in the Egyptian market by expanding its strategic partnerships across bancassurance and insurance brokerage. Leveraging the expertise of seasoned industry professionals, the company remains dedicated to creating meaningful value for its customers, solidifying its status as Egypt’s leading insurer of choice.

By placing innovation and technology at the core of its growth strategy, Allianz Life Assurance Egypt is elevating the customer experience through advanced digital solutions. This forward-thinking approach ensures the efficient and accessible delivery of insurance services by enhancing operational performance, expanding distribution channels, and offering seamless, user-friendly solutions.

Furthermore, Allianz Life Assurance Egypt continues to support local communities by adopting environmental and social practices aligned with national goals. The company serves as a leading model in corporate social responsibility, reinforcing its role as a responsible investor through its support for various sectors.

It is also worth noting that Allianz Life Assurance Egypt has been recognized among the top 150 insurance companies in the MENA region for profitability, according to a report from APEX. The company ranked 19th in the regional life insurance market and 2nd locally. Additionally, Allianz Life Assurance Egypt was recognized as the “Best Insurance Company in Africa for 2022” by the African Insurance Organization (AIO) in collaboration with Africa Re. Over the past five years, the company has consistently maintained its position as the second-largest life insurer in Egypt, as reported by the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA), reflecting its strategic strength and resilience in navigating market challenges.

About Allianz

Allianz Egypt belongs to the “SanlamAllianz” Alliance. The Alliance represents a strategic partnership between Sanlam Group, the largest non-banking financial services company in Africa, and Allianz Group, multinational German insurance company. The alliance serves as a catalyst for the expansion strategies of both groups in the African market, with a shared vision of driving growth and delivering comprehensive insurance services and solutions that cater to the diverse needs of their clients.

Established in 1976 as Arab International Insurance Company (AIIC), Allianz Egypt Insurance Company became part of the Allianz Group in 2001. In 2004, the company underwent a restructuring and adopted its current brand names; Allianz Insurance Company, providing Medical Insurance and Property & Casualty Insurance services to individuals and businesses, and Allianz Life Assurance Company, providing life insurance services to individuals and businesses, relying on a network of 19 branches and strategic partnerships with major banks in the country.