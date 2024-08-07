Features include the HUMMER EV’s unique Watts to Freedom, One Pedal Driving and much more.

UAE – With GMC recently announcing the much-anticipated arrival of the GMC HUMMER EV in the Middle East, both drivers and passengers in the region can now enjoy a range of cutting-edge technologies that redefine the driving experience.

The GMC HUMMER EV, built on General Motors' Ultium Platform, seamlessly integrates advanced technologies to deliver optimal driving range and out of this world performance. This advanced platform enables capabilities beyond those of traditional vehicle architectures and propulsion systems. The GMC HUMMER EV offers impressive range and performance, featuring fast-charging capabilities that add nearly 160 kilometers of range in just 10 minutes.

The vehicle is equipped with smart, purposeful technology designed to enhance on-and off-road excursions, creating a sense of exhilaration and dramatic experience for drivers and passengers. Such features include:

Performance

Watts To Freedom brings its own unique multisensory, interactive experience, with distinctive sound via the premium Bose audio system. The experience is felt through the haptic driver’s seat and line of sight, with custom screen displays showing the special performance mode is “armed and ready.” Power Station generator which enables customers to utilize up to 3 kW of power from the vehicle, turning the HUMMER EV into a power source on the trail or a backup generator. One-Pedal Driving can slow the vehicle to a full stop using the accelerator pedal providing very fine control. Regen on Demand, which can slow the vehicle to a full stop without pressing the brake pedal, feeding that energy back into the vehicle’s batteries. Terrain Mode uniquely integrates the brake system with One-Pedal Driving, giving the driver precise control while off-roading and rock crawling. The user experience is customizable through My Mode, allowing the driver to tailor their favorite features including steering, suspension, sound and acceleration for a truly personal interface that celebrates every drive.

Connectivity

Large, 13.4-inch-diagonal infotainment screen and 12.3-inch-diagonal driver information center displays that convey a wealth of vehicle performance and driver awareness information. In-vehicle Energy App that that monitors energy use, sets up charging schedules, battery temperature conditioning and more, right from the infotainment screen HD Surround Vision with up to 14 camera views, increasing to 18 with the available UltraVision, including underbody cameras (included with the available Extreme Off-Road Pack), to help drivers navigate challenging parking situations or off-roading. Off-Road Widgets offer a myriad of information related to the HUMMER EV’s selectable capabilities and performance readouts in off-road driving scenarios — everything from the ride height and eLocker engagement to compass headings, pitch/roll status and more.

Experience

The GMC Hummer EV includes OnStar Remote Key Fob services, which offer a range of remote control and monitoring features accessible via a smartphone app such as; remote start/stop, remote lock/unlock, remote horn and lights, vehicle status monitoring and locations services. Profile customization allows each key to be linked to a specific driver profile. This system automatically adjusts various settings in the vehicle based on the preferences of the driver associated with that key. Some of the settings that will be adjusted include seat positioning, climate control, infotainment systems, mirror adjustments, drive mode preferences, lighting preferences and steering wheel positioning.

Combining unparalleled off-road capability with the latest in automotive technology innovation, the GMC HUMMER EV is poised to revolutionize the electric vehicle market. For additional details on the GMC HUMMER EV or any of GMC’s other nameplates, please visit GMC Arabia or contact the dealer representative in your market.

